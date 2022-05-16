Classic vehicle day coming to stunning gardens this weekend

The Stody Classic Vehicle Day returns to Stody Lodge Gardens this weekend. - Credit: Stody Lodge Gardens

Pack a picnic and marvel at classic vehicles and beautiful flowers as a popular event returns.

The Stody Classic Vehicle Day, first launched in 2018, returns to Stody Lodge Gardens, near Briston, on Sunday, May 22.

All classic vehicle owners, including those with coaches, tractors, and motorbikes, are invited to display with the car park open from 11am and there is no need to register in advance.

General entry is then from 12pm until 5pm, with attendees welcome to look at all the vehicles and explore the rhododendron and azalea gardens.

Visitors can bring picnics to enjoy in the open parkland.

Tea and cake will be provided and will raise money for The Benjamin Foundation, which supports children, young people, and families with issues including mental health and homelessness.

Garden tickets cost £8, with under 12s free, and the driver of each classic vehicle will get a free entry voucher.

Dogs on leads are also welcome.

To donate a cake or baked item email events@benjaminfoundation.co.uk