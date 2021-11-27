Street food event celebrates a year of mouth-watering food

Street Feast at the Ffolkes pub and hotel in Hillington is celebrating its first birthday on Saturday, December 4

A street food event is set to celebrate a year of hosting some of Norfolk's best street food vendors next week.

Street Feast at the Ffolkes, in Hillington, near King's Lynn, is having a party on Saturday, December 4, complete with an oompah band and of course lots of great food to try.





The event began in November, 2020 at the Norfolk pub and hotel and has been running on Friday and Saturday evenings over the past year.

The site will be dressed to impress ready for the party and festive season, with birthday cake, balloons and special cocktails prepared for the occasion.

Oompah band Wurst Brass, who had previously entertained guests at will be performing throughout the evening between 6.15pm-9.15pm and a DJ will be playing tunes in between sets.

A wide range of different food vendors will be on site, serving everything from bao buns, to burgers to chip buckets.

Tickets are £6.50 and under-12s can go free.

Street Feast is to continue throughout December.



