Popular street food event at pub and hotel extended until December

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 3:19 PM May 30, 2021   
Street Feast at The Ffolkes pub and hotel in Hillington has been extended until December. 

A street food and drink event that has been fully booked most weekends at a Norfolk pub and hotel has been extended until December. 

Street Feast launched in December 2020 at The Ffolkes in Hillington, near King's Lynn, and runs every Friday and Saturday in the revamped Stables Courtyard.

The event had initially been set to run for just the winter months, but after proving so popular it returned when restrictions eased in April and will now continue for the rest of 2021. 

Sticky chicken wings on offer at Street Feast. 

There are a number of permanent local vendors, which are The Bucket List, Moco Kitchen, Hen House Kitchen, Byfords Pizza, The Cabin, Burgersmith, Sweet Fix, Oishii Street Kitchen, Globetrotters, Black Shuck Gin, Raider Cider and Duration Beers.

There is also music from a guest DJ each week to keep diners entertained.

Emma Jacobs, event organiser, said: “Street Feast has challenged us to be creative, experimental and innovative in terms of adapting to new circumstances.

Street Feast takes place in the revamped Stables Courtyard. 

"One weekend the weather was awful so we had to adapt Street Feast into a takeaway service at only half a day's notice.

"To be as safe as possible for Covid, we’ve extended our outdoor seating area, changing existing structures, and with more table capacity we’ve converted more space into kitchens for a new guest vendor to visit us each week.”

You can also get desserts at Street Feast from vendor Sweet Fix. 

The guest vendors include The Norfolk Oyster Company, Mexikings, Phat Khao, Cocky Dogs, The Duck Truck, FitzRoys, Pressed Toasties and WokBox.

Byfords pizza is on offer at Street Feast. 

Street Feast has also given local businesses an opportunity to be experimental, such as Byfords of Holt, which  has created both a duck and Thai curry pizza. 

Richard Knights, general manager at Byfords, said: “Street Feast has been an opportunity for our chefs to get creative and to create something new, as well as reach a new audience that wouldn’t normally come to our café.”

The event runs every Friday from 5pm to 11pm and every Saturday from 12pm to 11pm and you can book a slot at ffolkes.org.uk/street-feast - tickets cost £3 or free for under-fives, though you must book for the whole party. 

