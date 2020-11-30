Street food market launching at Norfolk pub and hotel

Published: 3:32 PM November 30, 2020

Street Feast is launching at The Ffolkes in Hillington, near King's Lynn, in December, with indoor and outdoor seating. - Credit: Main image: Chris Taylor, christaylorphoto.co.uk

From bao buns to burgers, a new street food market with indoor and outdoor seating is launching this December at a Norfolk pub and hotel.

Street Feast starts this Friday, December 4 at The Ffolkes in Hillington, near King's Lynn, and will run every Friday from 5pm to 10pm and Saturday 12pm to 10pm until the end of March.

The event will take place in The Ffolkes Stables Courtyard, the area normally used for weddings and parties. It has been reworked for the event with the addition of an outdoor canopy and heaters and inside there are hanging plants and tables made from scaffolding boards.

The Fflokes owner Iain Wilson also owns The Pigs in Edgefield where a street food market ran throughout the summer and he wanted to bring something similar to west Norfolk for winter.

Iain Wilson, pictured at The Ffolkes in 2016. - Credit: Archant

There will be seven local food vendors to choose from, all in shipping containers, which are The Bucket List, offering chip buckets, Moco Kitchen, serving bao buns and gyro flatbreads, Byfords, offering stone-baked pizzas, gelato, doughnuts and coffee, The Cabin, with Asian-inspired tacos, Burgersmith, using locally-sourced beef, Hen House Kitchen, serving its famous buttermilk chicken burgers, and Oishii Street Kitchen, with Asian street food.

The Bucket List will be serving its loaded chip buckets - Credit: The Bucket List

Alongside this, there will be three drink options, with cocktails from The Globe Trotter Bar, Norfolk Raider Cider and The Ffolkes bar will serve soft drinks, draught beer and Black Shuck gin and a live DJ will also perform.

Norfolk Raider Cider will be at the event - Credit: Norfolk Raider Cider

To prevent crowding, it will be table service only and all ordering is done through scanning a QR code on the table.

Due to Tier 2 restrictions, which come into force from December 2, only household groups can sit indoors, but customers can mix with others outside and the rule of six applies.

Tuck into pizzas from Byfords at The Ffolkes Street Feast - Credit: christaylorphoto.co.uk

Emma Jacob, market manager, said: "We’re so excited to be launching Street Feast at The Ffolkes this year, it is a great way to bring local businesses together and use our courtyard space while weddings and corporate events can’t go ahead."

Tickets cost £3 per person, payable on entry by card, with free parking and pre-booking is essential at ffolkes.org.uk/street-feast

The event is also dog-friendly.



