Revealed: Your favourite fish and chip shop in Norfolk

Grace Piercy

Published: 11:23 AM May 27, 2022
Fish and Chips ready to go. PHOTO; Matthew Usher

The winner has been revealed in our quest to find the most popular fish and chip shop in Norfolk - Credit: Matthew Usher

A fish and chip shop which recently featured on The One Show has battered the competition in our search to find the most popular chippy in Norfolk. 

To celebrate National Fish and Chip Day we asked our readers to nominate and vote for their favourite place to get the traditional British dish. 

And Ken's in Hoveton has been voted the county's favourite with 15.4pc of the final vote

The village shop in the Norfolk Broads serves "traditional fish and chips" with a takeaway at the front and seating at the back overlooking the water. 

Ken's was recently featured on The One Show on the BBC as part of a segment on the theft of cooking oil, which has occurred at the shop multiple times over a two-year period.

xxx_KENS_HOVETON_MAY22

Ken's Fish and Chips in Hoveton, Norfolk - Credit: Google

In second and third were Chish and Fips in Norwich with 15pc of the vote and Mary Jane's in Cromer with 14.8pc of the vote.

The top 10 fish and chip shops in Norfolk according to our readers include Drifters in Fakenham, Grosvenors in Norwich, Jason's in Rackheath, Nippy Chippy, No.1 in Cromer, Stevenson's in Sheringham, and Will's Plaice in East Runton.

