Where have you had the best fish and chips in Norfolk? - Credit: Matthew Usher

A fish and chips dinner is a much-loved treat enjoyed by many - but where in Norfolk does it best?

Ahead of National Fish and Chip Day on May 27, we are asking our readers to nominate their favourite fish and chip shop in Norfolk.

You can vote for your favourite chippy here:

Loading…

The most popular choices will be revealed on National Fish and Chip Day later this month.