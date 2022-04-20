News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Norfolk fish and chip shop to feature on BBC One show

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 10:56 AM April 20, 2022
A fish and chip shop in Norfolk is to feature on a popular BBC One programme.

Ken's Traditional Fish and Chips, located in Norwich Road, Hoveton, was involved in filming for an upcoming episode of The One Show.

The programme interviewed owner Michael Page and discussed the theft of cooking oil from the shop.

Mr Page said: "They're doing a big piece about the used oil which has been stolen from all over the country.

"The One Show are trying to get to the bottom of why it's happening and what it's being used for."

Mr Page claims thousands of pounds worth of cooking oil has been stolen from his shop over a two-year period. 

And in October last year the business caught thieves stealing cooking oil after installing CCTV equipment.

Kent Police arrested a man in his 40s and a man in his 50s in Folkestone on February 7 in connection with a series of cooking oil thefts in Norfolk. 

The pair were arrested in connection with two counts of theft from Ken's Traditional Fish and Chips at 4am on October 21, 2021, and 3.40am on November 23, 2021. 

They were also arrested in connection with a theft from Jonet Restaurant in Beach Road, Mundesley, at 5.30am on January 25, 2022, and criminal damage to a vehicle on July 13, 2021, and February 7, 2022, in Folkestone.

Both men have been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

Used cooking oil is often stolen to be converted into unregulated biodiesel and sold on the black market. 

Biodiesel is a diesel substitute produced from animal fats or waste cooking oil.

