Four Norfolk gastropubs named among best in UK

Chef patron Ben Handley behind the bar at The Duck Inn in Stanhoe, named one of the best gastropubs in the UK. - Credit: AWPR/Andrew Waddison

Four gastropubs in Norfolk have been named among the top 100 in the UK in a prestigious annual list.

Now in its 13th year, the Estrella Damm Top 100 Gastropubs 2022 list features many East Anglian favourites, with The Unruly Pig in Woodbridge, Suffolk, reaching the number one spot.

In a successful year for the region, four places in Norfolk also made the the cut with The Duck Inn in Stanhoe at number 55, The Gunton Arms at number 65, The Neptune in Hunstanton at 82 and The Angel at Watlington at 89.

Owner Ivor Braka, right, with chef Stuart Tattersall, and general manager, Simone Tattersall, at the Gunton Arms. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2019

The list is ranked according to votes from more than 400 gastropub owners, food critics and other industry experts.

Chris Lowe, publisher of the list, said: “After a tough two years for the hospitality industry, we are thrilled to see such a strong list of contenders this year, including a new number one and several new entrants."