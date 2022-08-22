5 of the best taprooms to visit in Norfolk
- Credit: Duration Brewing
Enjoy top-notch beers and relax with family and friends at these brilliant taprooms in Norfolk.
While not all are based at breweries, they are all focused on delivering fantastic craft beer.
1. Redwell Brewing
Where: The Arches, Bracondale, Trowse, NR1 2EF
Opening times: Friday: 3pm-9pm, Saturday: 12pm-9pm, Sunday: 12pm-5pm
This craft brewery boasts a huge taproom, which attracts everyone from cyclists to Norwich City fans heading to Carrow Road.
All the beers are gluten-free and vegan and you can enjoy food from The Redwell Vault Pizzeria, with street food trucks regularly pitching up outside too.
Most Read
- 1 Road closure in place for filming in Norfolk village this week
- 2 Pub recruits top chef with aim to become 'one of best places to eat in UK'
- 3 One person injured after crash on major Norwich road
- 4 5 pubs up for sale or rent in Norfolk
- 5 Acle Straight reopens after crash involving horse box near Great Yarmouth
- 6 Thousands head to huge craft fair as it returns after three years
- 7 Family home with detached annex and hair salon on market for £500,000
- 8 Police stop 22 drivers cutting through access only road in 30 minutes
- 9 'He was always laughing' - Sister's tribute to motorcycle crash victim
- 10 Horse killed and woman left with life-threatening injuries after A47 crash
2. The Warehouse Taproom, Bar and Restaurant
Where: Garage Lane, Setchey, PE33 0BE
Opening times: Monday-Thursday: 9.30am-5pm, Friday-Saturday: 9.30am-10pm, Sunday: 10am-6pm
While there is not a specific brewery attached to it, The Warehouse, near King's Lynn, showcases a constantly rotating selection of local, national and global breweries.
There is a spacious garden with picnic benches and you can also walk through the main bar into Beers of Europe, with a huge selection of drinks for sale.
3. The Brewery Tap
Where: Lawson Road, Norwich, NR3 4LF
Opening times: Monday-Thursday: 12noon-11pm, Friday-Saturday: 12noon-12am, Sunday: 12noon-10.30pm
Nestled in the heart of NR3, this CAMRA award-winning pub is focused on serving the best beer around with regular tap takeovers.
You can also tuck into delicious loaded fries from Motherchip, which has a permanent residency there.
4. The Fur and Feather Restaurant and Brewery Tap
Where: Woodbastwick Road, Woodbastwick, NR13 6HQ
Opening times: Monday-Saturday: 12noon-11pm, Sunday: 12noon-10pm
The beer travels metres not miles at The Fur and Feather, which is the on-site taproom and restaurant at Woodforde's Brewery.
You can enjoy its full range of beers and seasonal dishes to compliment the brews, with a large beer garden and shop there too.
5. Duration Brewing Tap Nights
Where: Abbey Farm, River Road, West Acre, PE32 1UA
Opening times: Fridays and Saturdays April-September: 12pm-8pm, outside of that period: Fridays and Saturdays: 4pm-8pm
A warm welcome and a cold beer await at The Barrell Store at this farmhouse brewery, based in the historic ruins of West Acre priory.
On Tap Days there are six beer lines available alongside soft drinks, coffee, wine, cider and fizz and Fanny Adams Catering serves pizzas on Fridays and burgers or curries on Saturdays.
You can either pre-book a table for £5pp, redeemable against your first drink or just turn up.