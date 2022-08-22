5 of the best taprooms to visit in Norfolk

Enjoy top-notch beers and relax with family and friends at these brilliant taprooms in Norfolk.

While not all are based at breweries, they are all focused on delivering fantastic craft beer.

The Redwell Brewing taproom boasts a spacious garden too. - Credit: Redwell Brewery

1. Redwell Brewing

Where: The Arches, Bracondale, Trowse, NR1 2EF

Opening times: Friday: 3pm-9pm, Saturday: 12pm-9pm, Sunday: 12pm-5pm

This craft brewery boasts a huge taproom, which attracts everyone from cyclists to Norwich City fans heading to Carrow Road.

All the beers are gluten-free and vegan and you can enjoy food from The Redwell Vault Pizzeria, with street food trucks regularly pitching up outside too.

The Warehouse at Setchey. - Credit: The Warehouse

2. The Warehouse Taproom, Bar and Restaurant

Where: Garage Lane, Setchey, PE33 0BE

Opening times: Monday-Thursday: 9.30am-5pm, Friday-Saturday: 9.30am-10pm, Sunday: 10am-6pm

While there is not a specific brewery attached to it, The Warehouse, near King's Lynn, showcases a constantly rotating selection of local, national and global breweries.

There is a spacious garden with picnic benches and you can also walk through the main bar into Beers of Europe, with a huge selection of drinks for sale.

The Brewery Tap in Norwich. - Credit: Jenny Bach

3. The Brewery Tap

Where: Lawson Road, Norwich, NR3 4LF

Opening times: Monday-Thursday: 12noon-11pm, Friday-Saturday: 12noon-12am, Sunday: 12noon-10.30pm

Nestled in the heart of NR3, this CAMRA award-winning pub is focused on serving the best beer around with regular tap takeovers.

You can also tuck into delicious loaded fries from Motherchip, which has a permanent residency there.

The Fur & Feather and Woodforde's Brewery at Woodbastwick - Credit: Archant

4. The Fur and Feather Restaurant and Brewery Tap

Where: Woodbastwick Road, Woodbastwick, NR13 6HQ

Opening times: Monday-Saturday: 12noon-11pm, Sunday: 12noon-10pm

The beer travels metres not miles at The Fur and Feather, which is the on-site taproom and restaurant at Woodforde's Brewery.

You can enjoy its full range of beers and seasonal dishes to compliment the brews, with a large beer garden and shop there too.

Duration Brewing is based in a 16th Century stone barn at West Acre near Kings Lynn - Credit: Duration Brewing

5. Duration Brewing Tap Nights

Where: Abbey Farm, River Road, West Acre, PE32 1UA

Opening times: Fridays and Saturdays April-September: 12pm-8pm, outside of that period: Fridays and Saturdays: 4pm-8pm

A warm welcome and a cold beer await at The Barrell Store at this farmhouse brewery, based in the historic ruins of West Acre priory.

On Tap Days there are six beer lines available alongside soft drinks, coffee, wine, cider and fizz and Fanny Adams Catering serves pizzas on Fridays and burgers or curries on Saturdays.

You can either pre-book a table for £5pp, redeemable against your first drink or just turn up.