Couple bringing 'world street food' across Norfolk in new trailer

Published: 3:47 PM August 23, 2021

Annie Vanstone and Adam Clayton run Fanny Adams Catering and recently purchased a food trailer to take world street food across Norfolk. - Credit: Fanny Adams Catering

From burgers to beef brisket nachos, a street food trailer offering an ever-changing menu has been getting booked up across Norfolk.

Couple Adam Clayton, 38, and Annie Vanstone, 32, from East Rudham, near Fakenham, have been running Fanny Adams Catering for five years doing dinner parties, weddings and other events.

But when the pandemic hit and all upcoming bookings were cancelled, the pair had to find a way to adapt with their source of income cut off.

With five-year-old son Raffi to support, they decided to get a woodfired pizza oven and put it in the back of their pick-up truck and in May 2020 started offering takeaways in East Rudham and the surrounding villages.

A curry from Fanny Adams Catering. - Credit: Polly Mills

Mr Clayton said: "Our Friday pizzas just went crazy and on the back of that success we started doing curries on a Wednesday."

After building up a following in the local area, the couple decided to take the plunge and buy a food trailer in November 2020, which was ready to hit the road in early 2021.

Since then, business has been booming and it is now at Brancaster Village Hall every Thursday from 2pm until late and Duration Brewing in West Acre on Fridays from 12pm until 8pm, with burgers, fries and chicken wings currently on the menu.

A burger from Fanny Adams Catering. - Credit: Polly Mills

It also has a permanent residency at The Empire in Great Yarmouth, which recently reopened as a street food and live music venue, with options such as curried goat and flatbreads and it is there Monday to Sunday from 12pm until late.

The couple are assisted by Lucy Scott in the trailer and Sam Ayres at The Empire.

Mr Clayton added: "We do world street food with funky flavours, bright colours and fresh ingredients.

"The last couple of weeks, loads of people have been enquiring about events.

Fanny Adams Catering has a permanent residency at The Empire in Great Yarmouth, pictured is Sam Ayres who works there. - Credit: Fanny Adams Catering

"It has just kicked off so much in the last year and it all started with a pizza truck.

"We are also doing the Feastival in the Forum in September, which will be the first thing we have done in Norwich."

See the latest menus and locations on Instagram @fannyadams_catering