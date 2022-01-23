7 of the best places to get street food on the Norfolk coast
While fish and chips are a seaside staple, if you are looking for something a bit different then head to these street food spots on the Norfolk coast.
1. The Bucket List, Cromer
Where: 9a Hamilton Road, Cromer, NR27 9HL
The Bucket List, run by husband and wife duo Adele and Nathan Boon, has a popular shop by the seafront in Cromer offering loaded buckets of fries with homemade toppings.
They also have a van which they tour around Norfolk with upcoming dates on social media.
2. Bebe-Rai's, Scratby
Where: Rottenstone Lane, Great Yarmouth, NR29 3QT
Bebe-Rai's, named after the owner's daughter, opened last year opposite California Cliffs Holiday Park and it offers loaded fries, milkshakes, fresh doughnuts, ice cream and burgers.
It is located next to the Pink Palace Amusement Arcade and a stone's throw from the beach with free parking if you fancy making a day of it.
3. Eric's Pizza, Thornham
Where: The Yurt, Drove Orchards, Thornham, PE36 6LS
Eric Snaith opened Eric's Pizza in Thornham in June 2020 offering eat-in and takeaway inside a yurt and he has also just launched a frozen range.
Mr Snaith also owns the neighbouring fish and chip shop, with other branches in Holt and St Ives in Cambridgeshire.
4. The Jolly Sailors, Brancaster Staithe
Where: Main Road, Brancaster Staithe, PE31 8BJ
This award-winning family pub offers a range of stone-baked pizzas available to eat-in or takeaway, which can be pre-ordered by calling 01485 210314.
Toppings include pulled pork, prawns and a vegan Margherita and there are also a range of pub classic dishes.
5. Fat Teds Streat Food, Sheringham
Where: Barchams Yard, High Street, Sheringham, NR26 8JS
Fat Teds offers a unique take on street food with options such as dirty fries, nachos, flatbreads and burgers with a twist.
It is reopening in Sheringham on February 4 after a break in January and it is also available to hire for events.
6. The Empire, Great Yarmouth
Where: Marlborough Terrace, Marine Parade, Great Yarmouth, NR30 2HF
A new indoor street food market and live entertainment venue opened at this historic building last summer, featuring many local vendors.
It is currently closed for a few weeks while staff take a well-earned break and for refurbishments, but keep your eyes peeled on social media for when it will be back.
7. Guac and Mole, Sheringham
Where: West Promenade, Sheringham, NR26 8LD
Tex-Mex shack Guac and Mole opened on the West Promenade in Sheringham in May last year and has proved popular.
On offer is burritos, nachos and burgers and while it is closed now for the winter it is reopening in early April.
In the meantime, you can enjoy its food at The Ffolkes in Hillington, near King's Lynn, until at least the first week of February.
Make sure to check the latest opening hours on social media as many have reduced hours during the winter months.