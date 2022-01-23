7 of the best places to get street food on the Norfolk coast

The Bucket List in Cromer, run by Nathan and Adele Boon, is one of the best places for street food on the Norfolk coast. - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2018

While fish and chips are a seaside staple, if you are looking for something a bit different then head to these street food spots on the Norfolk coast.

1. The Bucket List, Cromer

Where: 9a Hamilton Road, Cromer, NR27 9HL

The Bucket List, run by husband and wife duo Adele and Nathan Boon, has a popular shop by the seafront in Cromer offering loaded buckets of fries with homemade toppings.

They also have a van which they tour around Norfolk with upcoming dates on social media.

Loaded fries from Bebe-Rais in Scratby. - Credit: Bebe-Rais

2. Bebe-Rai's, Scratby

Where: Rottenstone Lane, Great Yarmouth, NR29 3QT

Bebe-Rai's, named after the owner's daughter, opened last year opposite California Cliffs Holiday Park and it offers loaded fries, milkshakes, fresh doughnuts, ice cream and burgers.

It is located next to the Pink Palace Amusement Arcade and a stone's throw from the beach with free parking if you fancy making a day of it.

Eric Snaith opened Eric's Pizza in a yurt in Thornham in 2020. - Credit: Archant

3. Eric's Pizza, Thornham

Where: The Yurt, Drove Orchards, Thornham, PE36 6LS

Eric Snaith opened Eric's Pizza in Thornham in June 2020 offering eat-in and takeaway inside a yurt and he has also just launched a frozen range.

Mr Snaith also owns the neighbouring fish and chip shop, with other branches in Holt and St Ives in Cambridgeshire.

4. The Jolly Sailors, Brancaster Staithe

Where: Main Road, Brancaster Staithe, PE31 8BJ

This award-winning family pub offers a range of stone-baked pizzas available to eat-in or takeaway, which can be pre-ordered by calling 01485 210314.

Toppings include pulled pork, prawns and a vegan Margherita and there are also a range of pub classic dishes.

Kyle Warner enjoying food from Fat Teds Streat Food. - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2019

5. Fat Teds Streat Food, Sheringham

Where: Barchams Yard, High Street, Sheringham, NR26 8JS

Fat Teds offers a unique take on street food with options such as dirty fries, nachos, flatbreads and burgers with a twist.

It is reopening in Sheringham on February 4 after a break in January and it is also available to hire for events.

Inside The Empire street food venue in Great Yarmouth. - Credit: The Empire Great Yarmouth

6. The Empire, Great Yarmouth

Where: Marlborough Terrace, Marine Parade, Great Yarmouth, NR30 2HF

A new indoor street food market and live entertainment venue opened at this historic building last summer, featuring many local vendors.

It is currently closed for a few weeks while staff take a well-earned break and for refurbishments, but keep your eyes peeled on social media for when it will be back.

Tom Webb opened Guac and Mole on the West Promenade in Sheringham last summer. - Credit: Guac and Mole

7. Guac and Mole, Sheringham

Where: West Promenade, Sheringham, NR26 8LD

Tex-Mex shack Guac and Mole opened on the West Promenade in Sheringham in May last year and has proved popular.

On offer is burritos, nachos and burgers and while it is closed now for the winter it is reopening in early April.

In the meantime, you can enjoy its food at The Ffolkes in Hillington, near King's Lynn, until at least the first week of February.

Make sure to check the latest opening hours on social media as many have reduced hours during the winter months.