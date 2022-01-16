News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
'Something a bit different' - Tex-Mex shack spices up seaside town

Author Picture Icon

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 2:59 PM January 16, 2022
Tom Webb opened Guac and Mole on the West Promenade in Sheringham last summer.

Tom Webb opened Guac and Mole on the West Promenade in Sheringham last summer. - Credit: Guac and Mole

The owner of a Tex-Mex street food shack that opened on the north Norfolk coast last year hopes to be even busier in 2022.

Tom Webb, 32, opened Guac and Mole along the West Promenade in Sheringham in May 2021 and it was popular with locals and tourists. 

Burritos from the Guac and Mole shack. 

Burritos from the Guac and Mole shack. - Credit: Guac and Mole

It closed for the season in October, but will be returning in early April, serving burritos, nachos and burgers and some new dishes.

In the meantime, Mr Webb is doing a kitchen takeover at The Ffolkes in Hillington, near Sandringham.

He is offering plated dishes such as a Mexican-style pork chop with sweetcorn salsa and sweet potato mash and a vegan chilli.

He is there every Monday and Wednesday from 5pm to 9pm until at least the first week of February. 

The plated dishes from Guac and Mole available at The Ffolkes. 

The plated dishes from Guac and Mole available at The Ffolkes. - Credit: Daniella Self daniellaphotography.co.uk

Mr Webb said: "Before the pandemic I was working as the head chef at Creake Abbey.

"My favourite food is Mexican and while on furlough it gave me a lot of time to dream this up and it was well received in Sheringham.

"Locals said it was something a bit different as there are lots of fish and chip shops there."  

