Award-winning Norfolk pizza restaurant launches frozen range

You can now enjoy Eric's Pizza day or night at home as the Norfolk favourite has just launched a frozen range.

Eric's Pizza opened in Drove Orchards in Thornham in June 2020 with the restaurant inside a yurt.

It is owned by Eric Snaith who also runs the neighbouring fish and chip shop, with other locations in Holt, St Ives in Cambridgeshire, and Titchwell Manor.

Customers can now buy frozen Margherita pizzas in the yurt, with salami coming soon, and the products are launching at local shops and delis over the next few weeks.

Eric Snaith opened Eric's Pizza in Thornham in June 2020. - Credit: Archant

Later in the year, they will be available across Norfolk with plans to do frozen dough balls, sauces and dressings too.

Mr Snaith, 41, said: "In the quieter months we want to diversify and produce products to go into shops and delis to keep our team in work all winter.

"It is also great for brand awareness of the restaurant."

Eric’s Pizza was awarded gold by the Pizza, Pasta and Italian Food Association (PAPA) in 2021.