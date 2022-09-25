5 award-winning pubs to visit along the Norfolk coast

There is nothing like a visit to a cosy pub after a walk exploring Norfolk's coastal locations.

If you're looking for a spot to rest or replenish your energy levels, here are five award-winning pubs to visit in Norfolk.

1. The Dun Cow Salthouse

The pub garden at Dun Cow in Salthouse. - Credit: Archant/Danielle Booden

Where: Purdy Street, Salthouse, Holt, NR25 7XA

The Guardian recently included the Dun Cow in Salthouse in a list of 10 of the UK's best pubs, cafes and restaurants with a view.

It describes itself as a "proper pub" with a great range of ales and wines to wet your whistle after a long coastal walk.

The pub also offers "delicious" food using local produce and a "great pint".

2. The White Horse

An aerial view of the White Horse at Brancaster Staithe - Credit: Supplied by the White Horse

Where: Main Road, Brancaster Staithe, King's Lynn, PE31 8BY

The White Horse was named among the best British seaside pubs where you can spend the night in a list by the Daily Mail.

It was also listed in the Good Hotel Guide in the 2022 Editor's Choice Rooms With a View category.

Drinks are served outside all year round with heaters and baskets of blankets for chillier evenings.

3. Tombstone Saloon

The Tombstone Saloon in Great Yarmouth - Credit: Google

Where: 6 George Street, Great Yarmouth, NR30 1HR

The Tombstone Brewery and Saloon Bar was named Campaign for Real Ale's (CAMRA) Real Ale and the Cider Pub of the Year in the east Norfolk Region.

This microbrewery specialises in producing "quality" real ales, using "the finest ingredients".

Visitors can step into the old Wild West-style saloon attached to Tombstone Brewery and try its own beers alongside others from local brewers.

4. The Rose and Crown

The Rose & Crown pub in Snettisham, which is preparing for a potential July reopening. Picture: Archant - Credit: Matthew Usher

Where: Old Church Road, Snettisham, PE31 7LX

The Rose and Crown was named Editor’s Choice Family Hotels in the Good Hotel Guide 2022.

This coastal pub is great for families to visit and it is also dog-friendly.

There is s a play area in the garden, a kids’ menu, a miniature steam railway at Norton Hill next door and beaches nearby.

5. The Red Lion

The Red Lion in Cromer - Credit: Google

Where: Brook Street, Cromer, NR27 9HD

The Red Lion in Cromer was given the seal of approval by real ale drinkers after it was voted the 'best rural pub' of the year.

It was part of a regional competition by Campaign for Real Ale's (CAMRA) Norwich and District branch.

The team at the dog-friendly seafront pub, which has an extensive menu of local real ales alongside world bottled beers, were "thrilled" to receive the award.