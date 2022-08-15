North Norfolk pub named one of the UK's best eateries with a view

The Dun Cow in Salthouse has been named among among the UK's best eateries with a view - Credit: Google

A north Norfolk restaurant has been named among the country's best eateries with spectacular views.

The Guardian included the Dun Cow in Salthouse in a list of 10 of the UK's best pubs, cafes and restaurants with a view.

The restaurant focuses on local ingredients and the Guardian recommended the oysters, the Cromer crab, Cley smokehouse salmon, the saltmarsh beef, the halloumi fries and Woodforde's Wherry.

There is a large garden to the front of the restaurant where customers can take in the surrounding views of the marshes, a Wildlife Trust bird reserve and beyond to the sea.

The Guardian described the views as similar to a Mark Rothko block colour painting.

Dun Cow is the only eatery in the East of England on the list.

Other spots included by the Guardian include Monsal Head Hotel in Derbyshire, Little Rock in Kent and the Beach House in Edinburgh.

The Dun Cow on Purdy Street is open from midday until 9.30pm every day.