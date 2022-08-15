News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > Things to do > Food & Drink

North Norfolk pub named one of the UK's best eateries with a view

Author Picture Icon

Grace Piercy

Published: 11:29 AM August 15, 2022
xxx_duncow_salthouse_aug22

The Dun Cow in Salthouse has been named among among the UK's best eateries with a view - Credit: Google

A north Norfolk restaurant has been named among the country's best eateries with spectacular views.

The Guardian included the Dun Cow in Salthouse in a list of 10 of the UK's best pubs, cafes and restaurants with a view.

The restaurant focuses on local ingredients and the Guardian recommended the oysters, the Cromer crab, Cley smokehouse salmon, the saltmarsh beef, the halloumi fries and Woodforde's Wherry.

There is a large garden to the front of the restaurant where customers can take in the surrounding views of the marshes, a Wildlife Trust bird reserve and beyond to the sea.

The Guardian described the views as similar to a Mark Rothko block colour painting.

Dun Cow is the only eatery in the East of England on the list.

Other spots included by the Guardian include Monsal Head Hotel in Derbyshire, Little Rock in Kent and the Beach House in Edinburgh.

The Dun Cow on Purdy Street is open from midday until 9.30pm every day.

North Norfolk News

Don't Miss

Jenny Mason in her garden

Breckland Council

Anger as 'rollercoaster' appears at bottom of woman's garden

Noah Vickers, Local Democracy Reporter

Author Picture Icon
A weather warning for thunderstorms has been issued for Norfolk

Weather warning as thunderstorms expected to hit Norfolk after heatwave

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
Wasps can be a nuisance when we're eating al fresco (PA)

Environment News

Revealed: Why wasps chase you and how to get rid of them this summer

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
Mousehold Heath looking very dry in the August heat. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Drought declared in Norfolk

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon