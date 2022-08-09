West Norfolk pub named among UK's best seaside boozers with room to stay

A west Norfolk pub has been named among the UK's best seaside boozers with rooms to stay in.

The White Horse in Brancaster was named in a Daily Mail list of the best British seaside pubs you can spend the night in, being praised for its "cool and comfortable" bedrooms and "glorious" surroundings.

It offers 15 rooms, which are said to have "spectacular views", and the writer says the pub is in the perfect location for day trips to Brancaster beach, Creake Abbey and the Sandringham Estate.

The piece also praises its restaurant which serves shellfish and "overlooks the lobster pots, oyster beds and saltmarshes out to Scolt Head Island and the sea beyond".

It ranked among pubs from across the UK including in Scotland, Wales and Northumberland.

Prices for a double room at The White Horse start at around £140.







