Red Arrows to Spitfires: Aircraft to see over Norfolk this jubilee weekend

A Spitfire is set to fly over the seafront at Cromer - Credit: Ian Burt

From Red Arrows to Hurricanes, Norfolk's skies will be full of things to see this weekend for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

Here is everywhere you can see aircraft displays in the county this bank holiday weekend.

The flypast on Thursday, June 2, will see 70 aircraft, including the Red Arrows and a Lancaster bomber, fly from the North Sea towards London where they will pass over Buckingham Palace.

The route shared by Military Airshows has the group starting at the Wash near King's Lynn at about 11.45am.

The aircraft will reach north Norfolk at 12.15pm before passing over Swaffham and Thetford and then into Suffolk.

As part of this seaside town's jubilee celebrations, a Second World War Spitfire is set to fly over the seafront at 5pm on Thursday, June 2.

The last time such an event was held was in 2013.

Other events in Cromer include a street party in Church Street, a torchlit procession from the churchyard to Runton Road carpark, and the jubilee beacon lighting.

The Red Arrows will take part in the Jubilee Flypast - Credit: James Bass

This village fete is showcasing replicas of Hurricane and Spitfire aircraft on the first day of the event, Friday, June 3, from 12pm to 5pm.

There is also a planned Spitfire flypast on the second day, Saturday, June 4, at about 12.25pm.

The fete is at The Costessey Centre in Longwater Lane and has more than 100 stalls, live bands, and a fireworks display.

There is plenty to see at this jubilee event at the Royal Estate in Norfolk, from classic cars to live music and more.

A Hurricane from the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight Display will fly over Sandringham on Friday, June 3, for the Katherine Jenkins concert and on Sunday, June 5, for the pageant.

There will also be a parachuting demonstration from the RAF Falcons Military Display Team at 12pm and 3pm on Sunday, June 5.

