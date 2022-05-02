All you need to know ahead of huge jubilee event at Sandringham

The Pageant of Motoring at Sandringham will feature royal vehicles. - Credit: Supplied by Sandringham Pageant of Motoring

The Sandringham Pageant of Motoring promises to be a fun day out for all ages with classic cars, aerial displays and much more.

Here is all you need to know ahead of the event.

What are the dates and timings and where will it take place?

The Sandringham Pageant of Motoring, organised by Live Promotions Events Ltd, will take place on Sunday, June 5, from 10am to 4pm in Sandringham Park, next to Sandringham House.

Why is the event being put on?

It is being held in celebration of Her Majesty The Queen's 70 year reign.

It is part of a variety of events being held at Sandringham as part of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

What can visitors expect at the event?

The Main Stage will play host to live music from 11am to 4pm, including Frankie's Guys direct from the West End and rock sensations The Houndogs.

Look to the sky for the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight Display with a Hurricane flypast and The Red Devils army parachute display team at 12pm and 3pm.

There will be a display of at least eight specially selected royal vehicles.

There will also be trade stands and large exhibition stands from vehicle manufacturers.

If you have a vintage motor you can book Pole Position Parking and you will be encouraged to dress in vintage attire and to bring a picnic as part of The Big Jubilee Lunch.

Pole Position Parking will sit alongside a sea of more than 1,500 classic bike and car club vehicles.

There will also be plenty of food stands at the event.

What is there to do for children?

All the entertainment is family friendly and there will also be children's characters and vintage fun fair rides.

Is there parking?

There is free parking for all day visitors, with the separate pole position parking for classic cars which needs to be pre-booked and includes entry for one person (additional passengers need to book day tickets).

Are dogs allowed?

Dogs are allowed on leads.

How much are tickets and where can I buy them?

Tickets cots £15 in advance + booking fee (free for under 12s) at sandringhammotoringpageant.co.uk or £20 on the door.