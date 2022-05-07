News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Queen's Platinum Jubilee flypast to pass over Norfolk

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 9:33 AM May 7, 2022
Updated: 9:44 AM May 7, 2022
The Red Arrows flypast at the D-Day 75th anniversary service at Arromanches. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

A previous flypast in 2019 as part of Battle of Britain commemorations.

Norfolk people should look to the skies over the jubilee weekend with the Queen's flypast set to pass over the county.

First, the Queen's Platinum Jubilee Flypast rehearsals will see a large formation of planes pass over RAF Marham near King's Lynn between 11.25am and 12.55pm, on either May 24, 26 or 27 depending on the weather.

Map showing the area planes will cover during the flypast rehearsals.

Map showing the area planes will cover during the flypast rehearsals.

The flypast itself on June 2, will then see the planes begin their flight near The Wash in west Norfolk before passing over Thetford and Swaffham on their way to Buckingham Palace.

Map showing the route the Queen's Platinum Jubilee Flypast will take.

Map showing the route the Queen's Platinum Jubilee Flypast will take.

Those hoping to see the planes on their way to the palace should look up between 12.15 and 1.15pm.

Planes will also pass over some areas in Suffolk, including Southwold during the rehearsal and actual flypast.



