5 places in Norfolk where you can pick-your-own sunflowers this summer
From farms to barns, here are some of the places where you can pick-your-own sunflowers in Norfolk in summer 2022.
1. Westgate Farm
Where: Westgate Farm, Great Walsingham, NR22 6DY
When: August 5: 4pm-9pm, August 6 and 7: 11am-4pm, further dates TBA on social media
Price: £5 entry which includes five PYO sunflowers (card only), additional sunflowers are 50p each (bring your own secateurs)
Pick-you-own sunflowers this summer at Westgate Farm, with more than 12 acres to explore.
The fields were planted from around 600,000 sunflower seeds and picnics and dogs on leads are welcome.
2. Wroxham Barns
Where: Tunstead Road, Hoveton, NR12 8QU
When: Daily with end date TBC on social media, 10am-5pm
Price: Entry to sunflower field included in admission: £14.99 for over 2s, under 2s free/unlimited summer pass for £19.99, buy tickets in advance on Wroxham Barns website
New for 2022, Wroxham Barns has opened a 10-acre Field of Fun, which includes a maize maze, foam party arena and two-acre sunflower meadow.
There is a separate sunflower cutting area where staff will pick flowers for you and it costs £2 for three stems or £3 for six, but be quick as the dry weather means they will not be around for long.
3. White House Farm
Where: Wroxham Road, Sprowston, NR13 6LB
When: Until August 14, Tuesday-Friday: 9am-4pm, Saturday: 9am-5pm
Price: Free entry, £2 per stem (bring your own secateurs)
Visit the sunflower patch at White House Farm on the outskirts of Norwich where there are thousands of flowers to choose from.
While you are there enjoy some delicious treats from the farm shop café and visit the local businesses there such as The Watering Can and Norfolk Raider Cider.
4. Rookery Meadows
Where: Rookery Farm, Great Ellingham, NR17 1LB
When: Sunflower Festival sold-out with extra date TBA on Rookery Meadows social media
Price: £5 including three stems, tickets will be available Norfolk Veg Box website
There are plenty of photo opportunities in this spectacular sea of yellow, which is new for 2022, and there is even a dressing-up station.
While all dates for the Sunflower Festival are sold-out, which also includes street food and live music, Rookery Meadows is hoping to add an extra night so keep your eyes peeled.
5. Grange Farm
Where: Grange Farm, Burdock Lane, Hockwold, IP26 4JN
When: Daily 10am-7pm with end date TBA
Price: Free entry, sunflowers 50p per stem with honesty box by the entrance (cash only) (bring your own secateurs)
This sunflower maze on the Norfolk and Suffolk border offers a unique pick-you-own experience and it is shaped as a bee.
You can pick flowers anywhere along the path and well-behaved dogs on leads are welcome. Under 16s must be supervised at the farm.