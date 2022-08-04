5 places in Norfolk where you can pick-your-own sunflowers this summer

The new Field of Fun opens at Wroxham Barns where families can pick your own sunflowers, complete the Maize Maze and enjoy the foam party. The Williams Family, Livia, Siegorid, Chris and Luna - Credit: Sonya Duncan

From farms to barns, here are some of the places where you can pick-your-own sunflowers in Norfolk in summer 2022.

The sunflower trail at Westgate Farm in Walsingham. - Credit: Danielle Booden

1. Westgate Farm

Where: Westgate Farm, Great Walsingham, NR22 6DY

When: August 5: 4pm-9pm, August 6 and 7: 11am-4pm, further dates TBA on social media

Price: £5 entry which includes five PYO sunflowers (card only), additional sunflowers are 50p each (bring your own secateurs)

Pick-you-own sunflowers this summer at Westgate Farm, with more than 12 acres to explore.

The fields were planted from around 600,000 sunflower seeds and picnics and dogs on leads are welcome.

The sunflower meadow at Wroxham Barns. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

2. Wroxham Barns

Where: Tunstead Road, Hoveton, NR12 8QU

When: Daily with end date TBC on social media, 10am-5pm

Price: Entry to sunflower field included in admission: £14.99 for over 2s, under 2s free/unlimited summer pass for £19.99, buy tickets in advance on Wroxham Barns website

New for 2022, Wroxham Barns has opened a 10-acre Field of Fun, which includes a maize maze, foam party arena and two-acre sunflower meadow.

There is a separate sunflower cutting area where staff will pick flowers for you and it costs £2 for three stems or £3 for six, but be quick as the dry weather means they will not be around for long.

Pick-your-own sunflowers at White House Farm in Sprowston. - Credit: White House Farm

3. White House Farm

Where: Wroxham Road, Sprowston, NR13 6LB

When: Until August 14, Tuesday-Friday: 9am-4pm, Saturday: 9am-5pm

Price: Free entry, £2 per stem (bring your own secateurs)

Visit the sunflower patch at White House Farm on the outskirts of Norwich where there are thousands of flowers to choose from.

While you are there enjoy some delicious treats from the farm shop café and visit the local businesses there such as The Watering Can and Norfolk Raider Cider.

The new pick-your-own sunflower field at Rookery Meadows in Great Ellingham. Kirsty, Jess and Richard. - Credit: Brittany Woodman

4. Rookery Meadows

Where: Rookery Farm, Great Ellingham, NR17 1LB

When: Sunflower Festival sold-out with extra date TBA on Rookery Meadows social media

Price: £5 including three stems, tickets will be available Norfolk Veg Box website

There are plenty of photo opportunities in this spectacular sea of yellow, which is new for 2022, and there is even a dressing-up station.

While all dates for the Sunflower Festival are sold-out, which also includes street food and live music, Rookery Meadows is hoping to add an extra night so keep your eyes peeled.

Visit the sunflower maze at Grange Farm. - Credit: Georgie Young

5. Grange Farm

Where: Grange Farm, Burdock Lane, Hockwold, IP26 4JN

When: Daily 10am-7pm with end date TBA

Price: Free entry, sunflowers 50p per stem with honesty box by the entrance (cash only) (bring your own secateurs)

This sunflower maze on the Norfolk and Suffolk border offers a unique pick-you-own experience and it is shaped as a bee.

You can pick flowers anywhere along the path and well-behaved dogs on leads are welcome. Under 16s must be supervised at the farm.