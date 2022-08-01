10-acre Field of Fun opens with maize maze, sunflowers and foam parties

The new Field of Fun opens at Wroxham Barns where families can pick your own sunflowers, complete the Maize Maze and enjoy the foam party. The Williams Family, Livia, Siegorid, Chris and Luna - Credit: Sonya Duncan

From a sunflower meadow to maize maze, it is set to be a blooming marvellous summer at Wroxham Barns in its new Field of Fun.

The family attraction has more than doubled in size with the introduction of the 10-acre Field of Fun, which launched at the start of the summer holidays.

With purse strings tightening due to the cost of living crisis, Wroxham Barns wanted to create a better value experience.

Ben Marshall, general manager, said: "We recognised that Wroxham Barns did not offer a full day out so we wanted to enhance that so families can spend a whole day here.

"We also know that every penny counts at the moment."

The first new addition is a pig-shaped maize maze which has had little ones and grown-ups squealing for joy.

It is two acres in size and there are clues for families to solve to help the farmer find his lost tools, with a medal at the end.

It took two months of designing and 15 attempts to get the attraction's first maize maze perfect.

The second new feature is a sunflower meadow, with plenty of photo opportunities.

This is kept pristine for pictures with a separate cutting field, which is done by staff, and if you want to take some home it costs £2 for three stems or £3 for six.

Mr Marshall said: "We have turned into a mini florist and sold 500 stems on our first day."

Finally, there is a new foam party arena, with the machines turned on at 3pm every day.

Speaking about the foam, Mr Marshall added: "The feedback has been incredible - there is not anyone in the area doing anything like this."

There is also a summer campsite at Wroxham Barns and new for 2022 is 10 bell tents for glamping, with 20 grass pitches available to book too.

The park is open daily from 10am to 5pm and entry to the Field of Fun is included in the ticket price to the Junior Farm and Fun Park.

There are also Summer of Fun unlimited passes available for £19.99pp.