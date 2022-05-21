Norfolk taproom to host Great British Beer Festival for Queen's Jubilee

The Warehouse Taproom Bar and Restaurant will be hosting the Great British Beer Festival for The Queen's Platinum Jubilee. - Credit: The Warehouse Taproom Bar and Restaurant

A west Norfolk taproom will be hosting its first Great British Beer Festival to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

The Warehouse Taproom Bar and Restaurant, in Setchey, near King's Lynn, will hold the event on Saturday June, 4, which will run from 4pm until late.

Tickets are £10 per person and the price includes a hog roast, with vegetarian options also available.

The venue will also be offering “the very best of British beer” selected from breweries across the UK.

This is the first beer festival at The Warehouse, which opened in May 2021, and is one of many planned throughout the next year, including the three-day Oktoberfest.

The family-run business also claims to have the biggest beer shop in the UK.

Amanda Waterfield, marketing manager said: "We are delighted to be getting involved in the Queen's Platinum Jubilee and what better way than to showcase our very own choice of the best of British beer in our newly built taproom bar and restaurant.

The Warehouse Taproom Bar and Restaurant, in Setchey. - Credit: The Warehouse Taproom Bar and Restaurant

“The Warehouse has gone from strength to strength and has proved an extremely popular destination to locals as well as tourists, whether it be our fantastic Sunday lunch, just chilling in the beer garden or dropping for a late-night beer.”

Tickets are available online here, www.thewarehousetaproom.co.uk.