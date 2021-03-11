Beer shop set to open its own bar when lockdown eases

Published: 11:09 AM March 11, 2021

Jason Clark, director of Beers of Europe which is opening a bar - Credit: Matthew Usher

Britain's biggest beer shop is opening its own bar.

The Warehouse Taproom Bar Restaurant is set to open when lockdown eases in a converted warehouse next to Beers of Europe off the A10 at Setchey, near King's Lynn. The first customers will be served outside on April 12.

Beers of Europe director Jason Clark said: "We are delighted to finally get the opportunity to open the doors. This started as a dream in 2016 and has been turned into reality.

The Warehouse is opening at Beers of Europe at Setchey, near King's Lynn, on April 12 - Credit: Beers of Europe

"We believe we will be in a unique position in the market as not only will be able to showcase a fantastic range of craft beers in bottle and on draught we can also offer great local ales served direct from the cask, as well as beers we will have a great range of unusual spirits, the restaurant will be serving great locally sourced food and we feel this will really complement the businesses we already have here and will complete the shopping experience.”

As well as bottled beers, the Warehouse will also have cask ales on tap along with a menu featuring locally-sourced seasonal produce and pizzas.

Restaurant manager Hattie Bye said: “‘I can’t wait to open our doors to the public inviting you all into the unique and homely setting that is The Warehouse, even now I still walk in and spot something new.

The Warehouse will be opening on April 12 when restrictions are eased - Credit: Beers of Europe

"We’re currently putting together our team from chefs to front of house, and our focus will always be on amazing locally sourced food with brilliant customer service."

Beers of Europe celebrated its 20th Anniversary in 2020.

The family-run business started out with 100 bottled beers from Belgium and Germany and now boasts around 2,000 different brews from across the continent, along with ciders, wines and spirits.

An antiques showroom opened at Setchey in 2017, which now houses 150 dealers' collections including retro, antique furniture, shabby-chic, coins, militaria, model cars, vintage items, books, stamps, ceramics, vinyl records, artwork, medals, glassware and bygones from a range of periods including antiques from the Art Deco, Victorian, Georgian and Edwardian periods.

Beers of Europe and its antiques centre at Setchey, near King's Lynn - Credit: Chris Bishop

The site also Includes a second hand bookshop and outlets specialising in Steiff bears, Brio toy trains and Ravensburger jigsaws.