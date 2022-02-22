West Norfolk restaurant launches Sunday roast and new menus

The Warehouse Taproom in Setchey is expanding its opening hours and launching new menus. - Credit: The Warehouse Taproom

A bar and restaurant in west Norfolk is extending its opening hours and introducing new menus.

The Warehouse Taproom in Setchey opened in 2021 in a converted warehouse and is a family-run business.

The restaurant is launching a new Sunday roast dinner as well as updating its breakfast and main menus.

Restaurant manager, Mark Sweetman, said: “We have had such an amazing year so far.

"We are absolutely blown away by the public’s response to the restaurant and bar.

"It is really exciting to offer Sunday roasts, develop our menu and extend hours.

"We're looking forward to welcoming lots of new customers.”

The roast dinners will come with Yorkshire puddings, cauliflower cheese and chipolatas and there will be options for vegetarians and vegans.

The Warehouse Taproom is open from 9.30am to 5pm from Monday to Thursday, from 9.30am to 10pm on Friday and Saturday, and from 10am to 6pm on Sunday.