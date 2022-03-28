News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Two north Norfolk hotels named among most stunning coastal stays

Author Picture Icon

Robbie Nichols

Published: 6:57 AM March 28, 2022
A quiet but sunny day at Cley Windmill on April 12. Picture: Danielle Booden

Cley Windmill was named among the most stunning coastal stays in England. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Two places to stay on the north Norfolk coast have been named among the most stunning seaside staycations to visit this summer.

Lifestyle website Muddy Stilettos named the Cley Windmill, near Holt, and The White Horse, in Brancaster Staithe, as the two spots in Norfolk that people had to visit this summer.

The White Horse, Brancaster Staithe. Picture: Ian Burt.

The White Horse, Brancaster Staithe. Picture: Ian Burt. - Credit: IAN BURT

The list complies 25 of the most picturesque places to stay along England's many miles of beautiful coastline - with only four in East Anglia making the cut.

Of the Cley Windmill, the website said: "What could be more special and exciting than staying in a windmill with incredible views out across the Cley nature reserve to the sea?

The Norfolk Wildlife Trust is supporting the national "30 by 30" campaign to secure 30pc of the nati

The Cley windmill offers spectacular views across the Cley marshes and coastline. - Credit: Archant

"There’s a brand new stylish bar, and the multiple delights of lovely Cley are on your doorstep."

The White Horse was complimented on its "bright, cool and comfy" rooms with suntrap terraces.

The lifestyle site said: "Panoramic views, fresh shellfish and salty air are the order of the day at The White Horse, perched right on the edge of the north Norfolk saltmarsh."

Earlier this year, The White Horse received its fourth star from the AA.

White Horse Inn

The White Horse hotel, in Brancaster, received its fourth AA star. - Credit: The White Horse

It is not the first time places in north Norfolk have been considered among the most beautiful in the country.

Earlier this month, Burnham Market was named the most beautiful village in the UK and Ireland.

