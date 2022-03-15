'Great sense of pride': North Norfolk hotel receives prestigious award

The White Horse hotel, in Brancaster, received its fourth AA star. - Credit: The White Horse

A north Norfolk hotel has earned another prestigious accolade.

The White Horse, situated on the marshland coastline in Brancaster, received its fourth star from AA following an overnight inspection.

The hotel, with 15 bedrooms, was featured in The Good Hotel Guide 2022 and won an editor's choice award in the rooms with a view category.

Rob Williamson, general manager, said: "Achieving this highly acclaimed four-star recognition from the AA fills me with a great sense of pride.

The White Horse in Brancaster, which boasts stunning coastal views - Credit: Supplied by The White Horse

"It recognises the creativity and passion of The White Horse team, our dedicated head chef and also all the work behind the scenes that we strive which gives our wonderful guests the best hospitality experience when they stay with us.

"We have embarked on an extensive refurbishment project over the past 18 months and we are delighted that it has paid dividends with this prestigious award.

"It will be our pleasure to continue to maintain and further improve the standards and consistency and give our guests a true taste of north Norfolk living."

People travel hundreds of miles to try the seafood platters at the White Horse in Brancaster - Credit: The White Horse

Four AA stars at a hotel indicate "professional and uniformed staff will respond to your needs or requests. There are well-appointed public areas. The restaurant or dining room is open to residents and non-residents. Lunch is also available in a designated eating area."

The hotel's restaurant also retained its two AA Rosettes.

These indicate "an excellent restaurant that aims for and achieves higher standards and better consistency."

The restaurant specialises in seafood with a regularly changing menu and seasonal dishes. Some of the sample dishes include grilled lobster, butter-roasted bass and shellfish bisque.

Mr Williamson added: "I would just like to pay special praise to all of the team who buy into an ethos of making people happy, as simple and complicated as that sounds."

Other hotels in Norfolk with four AA stars include The Maids Head in Norwich, Beechwood Hotel in North Walsham and Norfolk Mead in Coltishall.