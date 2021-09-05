News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
'Definitely worth the wait' - Sundown organisers celebrate return

Author Picture Icon

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 4:19 PM September 5, 2021   
Festival goers at the Sundown Festival sign. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Festival goers at the Sundown Festival sign. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

The organisers of Sundown Festival have hailed the event a huge success as it returned after a year away. 

After the Norfolk Showground event was cancelled in 2020 due to Covid, demand was very high for tickets and it was completely sold out, with 20,000 people attending each day.

Among the big name acts on the line-up across the weekend were Bugzy Malone, Rudimental and Becky Hill.  

Festival goers enjoying the Sundown Festival. From left, Lily Lyons, Olivia Millar, Charli Buchan, F

Festival goers enjoying the Sundown Festival. From left, Lily Lyons, Olivia Millar, Charli Buchan, Frankie Bull, and Zay Boxall. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

A spokesman for Sundown Festival said: “To be back together again with our festival family at Sundown this weekend has been nothing short of incredible.

"It’s been a long time coming, and it was definitely worth the wait.

"Our incredible audience have played a huge part in making this the most memorable Sundown Festival to date and we can’t wait to see everyone back at Norfolk Showground in 2022."

Festival goers enjoying the music at the main stage at the Sundown Festival. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Festival goers enjoying the music at the main stage at the Sundown Festival. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

It is one of the final major UK festivals of the year, but it felt like the height of summer with the sun glaring down and temperatures in the 20s on Sunday afternoon.

Dressed in bucket hats, neon and everything in between, festival-goers enjoyed some much needed escapism. 

Danielle Mason (left) and her friends at Sundown Festival 2021. 

Danielle Mason (left) and her friends at Sundown Festival 2021. - Credit: Archant

Danielle Mason, 35, from Norwich, said: "The atmosphere is really good and we are just glad to be back together and having a nice time.

“It is a good thing for the city I think and it is nice to have something in Norwich.”

While many who attend the festival live in Norfolk, its chart-topping line-up attracts people from across the country.

Alex Fitzgerald, Sas Nathar and Shareef Adam at Sundown Festival 2021. 

Alex Fitzgerald, Sas Nathar and Shareef Adam at Sundown Festival 2021. - Credit: Archant

Shareef Adam, 34, who came up from London for a friend's birthday, said: "The last few weeks things have come back to life after Covid so it is good to be out at a festival with people again."

Revellers appeared to feel comfortable being in a crowd once more, though many still opted to watch from a little further away. 

Roxanne Gray and Jak Walton at Sundown Festival 2021. 

Roxanne Gray and Jak Walton at Sundown Festival 2021. - Credit: Archant

Those going to the festival needed to show their NHS Covid Pass to enter.

Roxanne Gray, 27, from Norwich, said: “I haven’t been to a festival for years and it is nice to be back - there is a really good atmosphere.” 

