Can you spot yourself in our Sundown Festival 2021 gallery?

Published: 8:00 AM September 5, 2021

Festival goers enjoying the music at the main stage at the Sundown Festival. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

With chart-topping acts and the chance to party in a crowd once more, festival-goers at Sundown were in high spirits.

The event runs until Sunday evening at the Norfolk Showground and drum and bass band Rudimental will bring the festival to a close.

The Saturday headliner was rapper Bugzy Malone and other acts that have performed so far include Becky Hill, Joel Corry and Example.

At the event, there are four stages which are the main stage, The Castle, The Nest and Mystree and there is also a VIP area.

The Mystree stage at the Sundown Festival. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Revellers at the event were dressed in colourful costumes and the site was a sea of bucket hats.

Ticket-holders also enjoyed fun fair rides and food from a range of vendors, with a long queue at the McDonald's free chicken nuggets kiosk.

The chicken nugget stand at the Sundown Festival. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

After the event was cancelled in 2020 due to the pandemic, it seemed everyone was happy to be back.

Festival goers enjoying the music at the main stage at the Sundown Festival. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Festival goers enjoying the Sundown Festival. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Festival goers at the Sundown Festival sign. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Festival goers enjoying the Sundown Festival. From left, Lily Lyons, Olivia Millar, Charli Buchan, Frankie Bull, and Zay Boxall. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Festival goers enjoying the Sundown Festival. Millie O'Donovan, left, and Maisie Branch. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Festival goers enjoying the Sundown Festival. From left, Lily Mounteer, Isabel Lawrence, Kelsey Richmand, Rosie Creighton, and Lana Hanson. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Festival goers enjoying the Sundown Festival. From left, Katie Fulcher, Jade Mundford, and Mya Fairweather. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Festival goers enjoying the Sundown Festival. From left, Katie Fulcher, Jade Mundford, and Mya Fairweather. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Festival goers enjoying the Sundown Festival. From ,left, Chloe Manning, Trinity Chatten-Berry, Hannah Whiting, Mia Pickard, and Eve Mortland. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Festival goers enjoying the Sundown Festival. Ellen Batty and Luke Roberts. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Festival goers enjoying the Sundown Festival. Ellen Batty and Luke Roberts. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Festival goers enjoying the Sundown Festival. Sophie Brown and Reece Harper from Norwich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Festival goers enjoying the Sundown Festival. From left, Jenna Hatcher, Poppy Hutchins, and Connor Tye from Ipswich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Festival goers enjoying the Sundown Festival. Abigail Bailey and Tneisha Feerick from Bury St Edmunds. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Festival goers enjoying the music at the main stage at the Sundown Festival. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Festival goers enjoying the music at the main stage at the Sundown Festival. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Festival goers enjoying the music at the main stage at the Sundown Festival. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Festival goers enjoying the music at the main stage at the Sundown Festival. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Festival goers enjoying the music at the main stage at the Sundown Festival. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Festival goers enjoying the music at the main stage at the Sundown Festival. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Festival goers enjoying the music at the main stage at the Sundown Festival. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Festival goers enjoying the Sundown Festival. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Festival goers enjoying the Sundown Festival. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

The main stage at the Sundown Festival. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

The main stage at the Sundown Festival. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

The Castle stage at the Sundown Festival. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

The Castle stage at the Sundown Festival. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Festival goers enjoying the Sundown Festival. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021



