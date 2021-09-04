Gallery
All the best dressed revellers at Sundown Festival 2021
- Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021
From bucket hats to bodycon dresses, revellers at Sundown Festival dressed to impress as the event returned for the first time in two years.
After the festival was cancelled in 2020 due to the pandemic, many of this year's attendees were making up for lost time with extravagant outfits.
Take a look at our gallery at some of the best dressed groups we spotted across the festival site.
Sundown runs until Sunday (September 5) at the Showground, with headliners Bugzy Malone and Rudimental and other big name acts include Example, Becky Hill and Raye.
Those going to the festival needed to show their NHS Covid Pass to enter.
They needed to register either a positive PCR test taken 10 to 180 days prior to arrival, two vaccine doses received at least a fortnight ago or a negative lateral flow test.
Click here to see our gallery of the campers arriving on Friday afternoon.
