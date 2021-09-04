All the best dressed revellers at Sundown Festival 2021

Gallery

Published: 7:33 PM September 4, 2021

Festival goers enjoying the Sundown Festival. From ,left, Chloe Manning, Trinity Chatten-Berry, Hannah Whiting, Mia Pickard, and Eve Mortland. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

From bucket hats to bodycon dresses, revellers at Sundown Festival dressed to impress as the event returned for the first time in two years.

After the festival was cancelled in 2020 due to the pandemic, many of this year's attendees were making up for lost time with extravagant outfits.

Take a look at our gallery at some of the best dressed groups we spotted across the festival site.

Festival goers enjoying the Sundown Festival. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Sundown runs until Sunday (September 5) at the Showground, with headliners Bugzy Malone and Rudimental and other big name acts include Example, Becky Hill and Raye.

Those going to the festival needed to show their NHS Covid Pass to enter.

Festival goers enjoying the Sundown Festival. From left, Jenna Hatcher, Poppy Hutchins, and Connor Tye from Ipswich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

They needed to register either a positive PCR test taken 10 to 180 days prior to arrival, two vaccine doses received at least a fortnight ago or a negative lateral flow test.

Click here to see our gallery of the campers arriving on Friday afternoon.

Festival goers enjoying the Sundown Festival. Sophie Brown and Reece Harper from Norwich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Festival goers enjoying the Sundown Festival. Abigail Bailey and Tneisha Feerick from Bury St Edmunds. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Festival goers enjoying the Sundown Festival. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Festival goers enjoying the Sundown Festival. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Festival goers at the Sundown Festival sign. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Festival goers enjoying the Sundown Festival. From left, Lily Lyons, Olivia Millar, Charli Buchan, Frankie Bull, and Zay Boxall. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Festival goers enjoying the Sundown Festival. Millie O'Donovan, left, and Maisie Branch. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Festival goers enjoying the Sundown Festival. From left, Lily Mounteer, Isabel Lawrence, Kelsey Richmand, Rosie Creighton, and Lana Hanson. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Festival goers enjoying the Sundown Festival. From left, Katie Fulcher, Jade Mundford, and Mya Fairweather. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Festival goers enjoying the Sundown Festival. Ellen Batty and Luke Roberts. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021



