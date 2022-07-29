News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Steam services returning to railway after being stopped due to fire risk

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 7:36 AM July 29, 2022
North Norfolk Railway steam trains could soon be heading to Cromer taking diners on the main line fo

Steam services are resuming on the Norfolk Norfolk Railway from this weekend.

It is all steam ahead for a heritage railway as it is back running as normal this weekend.

The North Norfolk Railway, which runs between Sheringham and Holt, temporarily stopped its steam services after the heatwave last week, which resulted in fires across the county. 

In the meantime, just diesel services ran on the volunteer-run railway. 

Steam is back from Saturday, July 30 with a combination of red and maroon timetables running throughout July and August, which can be viewed online.

It comes ahead of the start of Sheringham Carnival, which runs from Monday, August 1 to Sunday, August 7 with a jam-packed programme of events. 

Due to the recent fires, the organisers have cancelled the Sunday fireworks finale and torchlight procession, but a street party is still going ahead from 4pm in the High Street. 

