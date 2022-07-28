All you need to know ahead of Sheringham Carnival 2022

From a street party to a funfair, a jam-packed week of events is planned for Sheringham Carnival 2022.

Here is all you need to know as the popular summer event returns to the town centre.

The Sheringham Carnival parade takes place on August 3. - Credit: Archant

What are the dates and timings and when is the parade?

Sheringham Carnival runs from Monday, August 1, until Sunday, August 7, with the timings and full programme on the event website.

The only event with a different timing to the programme is the Playing for Cake which is now at 2pm.

Carnival Day is on Wednesday, August 3, which kicks off from 12.30pm at the Town Clock with the crowning of the carnival queen and the funfair will open in Station Road Car Park.

The carnival parade then runs from 6.30pm followed by live entertainment and music.

There is something to do for all ages at Sheringham Carnival. - Credit: Archant

Where does Sheringham Carnival take place?

The events take place in various locations around the town centre and you can see where each activity is running on the Sheringham Carnival website.

Families having fun at Sheringham Carnival's hugely popular annual duck race. in 2019. Photo: KAREN BETHELL - Credit: Archant

When is the duck race and how do I enter?

The duck race takes place on Pirate Day on Friday, August 5, at 11am and you should meet on the bridge at the end of Western Terrace.

Buy a duck in advance on the Sheringham Carnival Official website or in person ahead of the race at the Town Clock and it costs £1.50.

How much do events cost to attend?

Most of the events are free to attend, with a few paid for including the jigsaw joust night, quizzes and burlesque dancing.

Bring a table and picnics to the Sheringham Carnival street party. - Credit: Karen Bethell

What is happening on the final day?

A street party will run along the High Street from 4pm on Sunday, August 7.

Bring your tables and picnics and there will be prizes for the most celebratory table and best cake.

Will there be fireworks this year?

The organisers have made the sensible decision to cancel the finale fireworks display and torchlight procession this year due to the recent spate of fires caused by hot weather conditions.

Cem's famous chicken burger from Fat Teds Streat Food. - Credit: Chris Harvey Visuals

What food is available at Sheringham Carnival?

While there will be no additional vendors, Sheringham is spoilt for choice when it comes to food and drink with businesses including Fat Teds Streat Food, Winibees Bakery, The Gangway café bar and Guac & Mole.

Sheringham Carnival and Fat Teds have also planned the Sheringham Feastival, which will have extra traders, on Sunday, August 28, from 12pm to 6pm with free entry.

Where can I park and will there be any road closures?

All the car parks in the town centre will be open during the week, including the Station Road Car Park and Morris Street Car Park.

The exception to this is on Carnival Day (August 3) when Station Road Car Park will be closed as it will host a funfair.

There will be rolling road closures for the Carnival Day Parade from 6.30pm until 8pm and for the street party on Sunday (August 7) the High Street and Station Road will be shut from 4pm.