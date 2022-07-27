'It is not safe' - Summer carnival's fireworks display cancelled

The fireworks finale of Sheringham Carnival has been cancelled for 2022. - Credit: Archant

The fireworks finale of Sheringham Carnival has been cancelled due to the recent spell of extremely hot weather.

Sheringham Carnival returns to the seaside town from Monday, August 1, until Sunday, August 7, with a jam-packed programme of events for all the family.

However this year the week will not end with a torchlight parade and fireworks display due to the dry conditions and soaring temperatures in recent weeks causing fires across Norfolk.

The torchlight parade will not go ahead at Sheringham Carnival. - Credit: Archant

Paula Prince, on the Sheringham Carnival committee, said: "We are very conscious about what has been going on and how hard the fire brigade has been working tackling field fires.

"We have decided that it is not safe as we would hate to set light to anything - it is disappointing but we are still having a big street party in the High Street."

This will run on August 7 from 4pm and people can bring tables and picnics, with prizes for the most celebratory table and cake.