All you need to know ahead of PrimEvil 2022 with five terrifying haunts

PrimEvil is returning to Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure for its 13th year. - Credit: PrimEvil

From timings to the terrifying haunts, here is all you need to know ahead of the 13th year of PrimEvil.

Where does it take place and what are the dates and timings?

Norfolk's biggest scare attraction returns to Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure in Lenwade from October 14 until Halloween night on October 31.

It begins at 6pm with last entry at 9pm and the haunts, bar and food outlets will close around 11pm.

The Circus of Terror haunt returns. - Credit: PrimEvil

What can I expect and what is new for 2022?

Attractions returning are the Mayhem Manor Hotel, with endless corridors and a host of nasties, Route 666, with terror lurking in the woods, The Crypt with its hidden chambers and carnival of fear the Circus of Terror.

New for 2022 is Hell's Hollow, a place where chaos ensues as imagination and fear go into overdrive in the darkest of lanes.

PrimEvil boasts a mix of indoor and outdoor attractions.

Are there live actors?

Yes, all the attractions involve live actors, many of whom are considered to be extremely scary.

Are there any age restrictions?

The event is aimed at over 12s and under 16s must be accompanied by an adult.

What food and drink is available?

Norwich-based Junkyard Market will be supplying the bar and there will be a range of Norfolk street food vendors there, including Bucket List and Fat Teds.

There is a new haunt for 2022 at PrimEvil. - Credit: PrimEvil

Where can I park at the event?

There is plenty of free parking at Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure.

Is PrimEvil wheelchair accessible?

Wheelchair users are welcome to attend the event at the reduced registered disabled rate.

All haunts except Route 666 are inaccessible.

Are dogs allowed?

No, even trained guide dogs may get stressed by the nature of the event so contact PrimEvil for more information.

PrimEvil features live scare actors. - Credit: PrimEvil

Where can I buy tickets and how much are they?

Tickets can be bought on the PrimEvil Scare website, with tickets ranging from £25 to £35 and there are VIP and Fast Track options too.

What is there for under 12s to do at Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure?

Dippy's Halloween Days is running from October 22 to 30 with lots of spooky activities for families.