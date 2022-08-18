PrimEvil to return scarier than ever for 2022 with terrifying new haunt

PrimEvil will return scarier than ever in 2022. - Credit: PrimEvil

It may be an unlucky number for some, but as Norfolk's biggest scare attraction returns for its 13th year visitors are in for a treat.

PrimEvil returns to Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure in Lenwade from October 14 until Halloween night on October 31.

In 2021 it welcomed a record-breaking 20,000 visitors and this year there will five frightening haunts to enjoy.

New for 2022 is Hell's Hollow, a place where chaos ensues as imagination and fear go into overdrive in the darkest of lanes.

Set in a bygone era when people went missing or were found mutilated and there were no rules, this new haunt will evoke the smells, sounds and sensations of a time when people prayed for mercy.

The Circus of Terror returns to PrimEvil for 2022. - Credit: PrimEvil

Attractions returning are the Mayhem Manor Hotel, with endless corridors and a host of nasties, Route 666, with terror lurking in the woods, The Crypt with its hidden chambers and carnival of fear the Circus of Terror.

Scare actors will roam the park and there will also be food vendors, a bar serving blood-curdling cocktails and entertainment.

Ben Francis, PrimEvil development manager, who began his PrimEvil career as a scare actor before becoming park manager at Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure, said: “Every year, PrimEvil gets bigger – not to mention more terrifying – and this year is no exception.

“The backstories of our haunts have been altered for 2022 and will provide our visitors with the most spine-chilling experience in the history of PrimEvil.

"If you thought our characters were nightmare-inducing last year, just wait until you meet our newest character Malvado.

PrimEvil features five terrifying haunts. - Credit: PrimEvil

“We’ve also continued our work with Haunted Lantern this year to provide guests with the first interactive controllable lantern – we are one of only a few attractions to use this technology and it’s something that really turns up the scare-factor.”

Tickets can be bought on the PrimEvil website, with tickets ranging from £25 to £35 and there are VIP and Fast Track options too.

PrimEvil is recommended for people aged 12+ and anyone under the age of 16 has to be accompanied by an adult.