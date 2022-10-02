20 of the best markets in Norfolk

Fashion and vintage

Norwich Vintage Kilo Sale, St Andrew’s Plain, October 2, 10am-4pm

There will be nine tonnes of handpicked stock to rummage through at this vintage sale with a twist.

Instead of items being priced per item, you fill a bag with pre-loved finds and pay for what it weighs.

Pick and mix men’s and women’s vintage clothing from the 60s to the 90s - we can’t believe that the 90s is vintage now, it feels like yesterday.

Stock is replenished all day, so the rails will be full, no matter what time you arrive.

Early bird entry tickets for admission at 10am and 11am cost £3 via Eventbrite and general admission tickets for noon onwards cost £2.

Lou Lou's Vintage Fair - Credit: Archant

Lou Lou’s Norwich Vintage Fair, St Andrews and Blackfriars Hall, Norwich, Sunday October 16, 11am-4pm

If you’re looking for some new pieces to add to your autumn wardrobe, this season’s hottest trend is vintage, darling.

More than 35 specialist womenswear, menswear, jewellery, collectables and homeware traders will be at St Andrews and Blackfriars Hall with their beautiful stalls, selling one-of-a-kind vintage pieces, specially curated for the season ahead.

Admission costs £2.50 in advance via Eventbrite.

Little Vintage Lover Fair, Mannington Hall, May 14, 10am-4pm.

It might not be until May, but for fans of everything pre-loved the Little Vintage Lover Fair at Mannington Hall is one of the most eagerly anticipated events on the calendar.

At this fun and friendly event, you’ll find a treasure trove of high-quality vintage, including clothes, homewares and textiles, jewellery and accessories and curios dating from the 1920s to the late 20th century.

A great excuse to get dressed up in your vintage finery and make a day of it, special guests might include DJs and stylists.

Makers’ markets

Holt Sunday Market, first Sunday of the month from April to December, 10am-3pm

Holt Sunday Market started during the pandemic and the event has grown to regularly feature more than 40 artisan makers and local creatives showcasing everything from small-batch artisan gin and ceramics to upcycled bags and jewellery.

There's also a tasty range of street food and live music and many of the town’s independent shops open too.

Local Makers Market, The Forum, Norwich, October 15, 10am-4pm and November 19, 10am-4pm

Local Makers Market is a modern, curated craft market showcasing handmade products from local designer-makers. Expect to find screen prints, ceramics, jewellery, homewares, textiles and more.

Holt Sunday Market - Credit: Archant

Clutter City Autumn Market, Norwich Arts Centre, Sunday October 16, 11am-4pm

Browse ceramics by small batch illustrative potter Alex Harvey, Scandi-inspired accessories made from vintage and recycled materials by Little Swift Makes, prints by The Pepperpress and Jo Stafford, jewellery by One of a Kind Club and more at this curated market of more than 25 makers.

Locally sourced baked goods and hot and cold drinks will be available from the Norwich Arts Centre bar too for a pitstop.

Admission is free.

Pop-Up Craft Markets, Kerris Farmhouse Pine, Reepham, Sunday October 16, November 13 and December 11 from 10am-4pm

This regular series of pop-up craft markets features an eclectic mix of local artists, makers and producers selling everything from prints to preserves. See their website, kerrispinefurniture.co.uk, for a flavour.

Dalegate Market Christmas pop-up shops, from November 4

In addition to the permanent shops at Dalegate Market, a series of pop-up shops selling presents, decorations, food and drink and more will be hosted in the beach huts in the run-up to Christmas.

The vendors will change twice a week – running from Friday to Sunday and Monday to Thursday, so there will always be something new to discover.

A full list is available on the website dalegatemarket.co.uk/pop-up-shops, but to give you an idea, Sharon’s Wooden Treasures, North Norfolk Fusion, a collaboration between Bramble Hut design and Hagen Jewellery, Archangel Distilleries and Me and You and Daisy Too and Reflections by Patricia J are lined up for November 4-6.

Norfolk Artisan Fair, Fakenham Racecourse, November 19 and 20, 9.30am-4pm

One of the biggest artisan fairs in the region, this two-day event will take over the racecourse with more than 100 local craft, food and drink stands.

Admission costs £5 adults in advance, £6 on the door and under 16s go free. See thelittleboxoffice.com/mjrevents

The Lovely Handmade Christmas Market, Waterloo Park (above The Feed Café), Norwich, November 26, 10am-3pm

Make an early start on your Christmas shopping with a selection of ceramicists, printmakers, wood whittlers, illustrators, candlemakers and more showcasing their makes, at this gorgeous market curated by The Lovely Handmade.

Admission and parking are free and children and dogs are welcome.

The Lovely Handmade makers' market at Waterloo Park in Norwich - Credit: Contributed

The NightFair Before Christmas Market, St Andrew’s Hall, Norwich, December 2 and 3, 5pm-9pm

A Christmas market with a twist, this boutique evening market hosts a curated selection of gothic and alternative home decorations, jewellery, art, clothing and more. Admission is free.

Food

Junkyard Market, St Mary’s Works, Norwich, Fridays 5pm-10pm, Saturdays noon-10pm and Sundays noon-7.30pm

Now a buzzy permanent fixture in the city, each weekend you can tuck into street food from across the globe, from Asian fusion to mac and cheese with a twist. And there’s locally brewed beer on tap, a range of wine curated by Harper Wells and cocktails crafted by their in-house specialists too.

No Junkyard Market is ever the same, but to whet your appetite, September vendors included Bucket List, Churros and Chorizo, Colombo Street Sri Lankan flavours, Elsie’s Pizza, crepes and waffle sticks from The Food Dude, Gringos Nacho Factory, the Hen House Kitchen, Katsu Don, Britain’s Top Takeaway winners Killa Waffles, Moody Cow burgers, One Tonne Burger Co, Only Jerkin fried chicken and Caribbean flavours, Phat Khao Thai street food, Randy’s Seafood, The Cabin tacos and Asian street food, the Chocolate Bar Baker, Waaghoba and Rocket Hot Dogs. Yum.

Book a table via junkyardmarket.co.uk

Junkyard Market - Credit: Contributed

Creake Abbey Market, first Saturday of the month (except January), 9.30am-1pm

You’ll find a feast of fabulous produce at the award-winning Creake Abbey Market.

Peruse more than 50 stalls selling meat, vegetables, fruit, flowers, cheese, cakes, savoury and sweet tarts, pies, fudge, artisan breads, pickles, oils, vinegars, preserves, wines, ales and juices in a former grain store and two traditional Norfolk brick and flint barns.

According to the organisers, tastings, samples and chatting to the stall holders is very much encouraged, which is what we like to hear!

In addition, Creake Abbey Café and Food Hall opens at 9am and the independent shops and framer are open from 10am-4pm.

Merchants Market, second Saturday of the month, Saturday Market Place, King’s Lynn, 9am-1pm, March to December

Formerly known as King’s Lynn Farmers’ Market, this monthly foodie event has been relaunched and expanded so you can pick up handmade homeware, upcycled goods and fashion along with freshly baked bread and doughnuts and global cuisine.

Black Barn Farmers’ Market, Salhouse, second Saturday of the month, 10am-1pm

You’ll find an array of delicious produce at this monthly farmers’ market in the Broads. Check out the pictures of filled doughnuts, pastries and charcuterie on their Instagram and prepare to feel hungry.

Norwich Market, Monday to Saturday

Whether you're looking for fantastic produce or lunch to go, with stalls selling everything from fruit and veg, fish, cheese, sausages and loose leaf tea to delicious and inventive street food, Norwich Market is your destination.

Lunch options include gyozas and katsu curry from Bun Box, Lucy's fish and chips, Cocina Mia's empanadas, Falafel and Friends' interesting, colourful plant-based dishes and so much more.

And if you've got a sweet tooth, you'll be in heaven with Bread Source's now legendary cinnamon buns and doughnuts, The Cuppie Hut's vegan Biscoff cookie slab and and And Eat It's cookies and brookies.

Holkham Festive Food Fair, December 10 and 11, 10am-4pm

One of the biggest foodie events in north Norfolk, the Holkham Festive Food Fair is the perfect opportunity to stock up your larder for Christmas with some of the region’s tastiest treats – if you can resist them until December 25, that is.

Producers taking part include the Norfolk Cookie Company, Leigh’s Bees, Burnham Market vineyard Cobble Hill, Stokes Sauces, Staithe Smokehouse, Whatahoot distillery, Marsh Pig charcuterie, Duration Brewing – and that’s just an amuse bouche.

Admission is free and parking costs £5.

Antiques

The Norfolk Antiques and Collectors Fair, held four times a year at the Norfolk Showground, next dates: Saturday November 5, 10am-5pm and Sunday November 6, 9am-4pm

Thought to be the biggest antiques and collector’s fair in the region, this quarterly event run by Aztec Events is an absolute must-visit for fans of treasure hunting and makes a great day out.

Tickets cost £5 on the gate (children go free) or £4 in advance via norfolkantiquefair.co.uk

The Norfolk Antiques and Collectibles Fair returns to the Norfolk Showground in November - Credit: Aztec Events

Norwich Brocante, The Halls, Norwich, Saturday November 26, 9am-3.30pm (and monthly during 2023)

Set in the historic Halls, more than 50 dealers will be setting out their stalls with an eclectic array of items, including china, glass, toys, fine art, clothing and much more.

Easton Antiques Fair, Sports and Conference Centre, Easton College, Norwich, last Sunday of the month (except December), 9.30am-3.30pm

Browse up to 80 stands selling everything from silver, furniture, ceramics and glass to clocks, jewellery and vintage fashion at this popular sale on the outskirts of Norwich.

Admission is £2 (£3 for early bird entry at 8.30am)