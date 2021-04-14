7 outdoor events happening in Norfolk and Waveney this weekend

Published: 10:14 AM April 14, 2021

Funderworld is coming to the Norfolk Showground. - Credit: Funderworld

From a touring theme park to a spring gift fair, head to one of these brilliant outdoor events that are taking place in Norfolk this weekend.

Since lockdown restrictions eased on April 12, attractions and hospitality venues can reopen outdoors.

These are just some of the great events going ahead that still have tickets available...

The Crazy Mouse rollercoaster at Funderworld. - Credit: Funderworld

1. What: Funderworld

Where: Norfolk Showground, Dereham Road, Costessey, NR5 0TT

When: April 15 to May 9, Monday to Friday: 4pm to 9pm, weekends 12pm to 9pm, bank holiday Monday (May 3): 12pm to 9pm

Cost: Children's rides: £7.99, children's and family rides: £12.99, thrill seeker (all rides including children's if accompanying a child): £15.99, ticketsource.co.uk/funderworld, free parking

The UK's largest mobile theme park is coming to the Norfolk Showground with over 25 rides and attractions, including rollercoasters and family favourites.

The rides for thrill seekers include the rotating No Limits and Sky Swing, which is 60 metres high.

With each pass you get up to four hours unlimited riding and masks need to be worn.

2. What: Creake Abbey Spring Gift Fair

Where: Creake Abbey, North Creake, Fakenham, NR21 9LF

When: April 17, 10am to 4pm

Cost: Free entry and parking

The Spring Gift Fair is taking place this weekend at Creake Abbey and there will be over 60 stalls of high quality products and presents.



The items on offer include artisan textiles, handmade cushions and lampshades, glass art, decorative china, children’s clothing and jewellery.

There will also be local food businesses there, including Candi's Chutneys, Marsh Pig with British charcuterie and Norfolk Raider Cider - you can see the full list of stalls on the Creake Abbey website.

A one-way system will be in operation and masks are required.

The gardens at Hindringham Hall - Credit: Archant

3. What: Hindringham Hall Gardens

Where: Blacksmiths Lane, Hindringham, NR21 0QA

When: Wednesdays: 10am to 1pm, Sundays, 2pm to 5pm

Cost: £8.50, children: £2, no pre-booking required, contactless payment or exact money

Hindringham Hall is a manor house surrounded by a medieval moat and fishponds and there is also a working walled vegetable garden.

The gardens are open on Wednesdays and Sundays until the end of September and the coffee shop is back serving drinks and cakes, with outside seating overlooking the moat.

Safety measures include a one-way system and no dogs are allowed.

Rory is one of the artists whose work will be shown in the Have we met before exhibition. - Credit: Contributed

4.What: Have we met before exhibition

Where: Anteros Art Foundation, 7-15 Fye Bridge Street, Norwich, NR3 1LJ

When: April 13 to 24, 9.30am to 5pm (closed Sundays)

Cost: Free

This exhibition brings together creations by a father, son and daughter-in-law, Rory, Mike and Ekaterina, who have been making work together during lockdown in a studio converted from a pig shed.

All three share an interest in language and its relationship with art, either through text, image or sculpture.

The exhibition includes ceramics, woodcuts, tufted rugs, cast aluminium and even robots.

Mysabar is returning to Norwich, pictured is one of the organisers Seth Maclot. - Credit: Neil Didsbury

5. What: Mysabar

Where: Upper Castle Quarter Gardens, Norwich, NR1 3DD

When: From April 15, Thursdays and Fridays: 5pm to 11pm, Saturdays: 12pm to 11pm, Sundays: 12pm to 8pm

Cost: Free but pre-booking a slot essential at mysabar.co.uk

This Scandinavian-inspired food and drink venue, which is under a giant tent in Castle Gardens, is back by popular demand for 2021.

You can book a two hour slot for a table of up to six people and there will be local food and drink vendors, with all ordering done online with table service.

There are limited tables left for the opening weekend, but you can currently book until May 16.

One-day-old lamb, known as Benjamin Button as he looked old and wrinkly when he was born, at Wroxham Barns. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2020

6. What: Lambing Weekends

Where: Wroxham Barns, Tunstead Road, Hoveton, NR12 8QU

When: Weekends from April 17 to May 30, 10am to 5pm

Cost: Junior Farm and Fun Park - term time: from £8.99 (open just weekends), school holidays: from £12.99 (open daily), pre-booking essential at wroxhambarns.co.uk, under-twos: free, the main site is open daily with free entry and parking

Meet the newly-born rare breed lambs and their mums in Wroxham Barns' new Lambing Ewe'nit, which is included in your ticket.

The Junior Farm is also home to chickens, donkeys, pigs, ponies, turkeys, ducks, alpacas and goats, including newborn kids Captain Tom and Florence.

There are plenty of fun-filled attractions and rides in the Fun Park, including the Jumping Pillows, go-karts and mini golf.

Pleasurewood Hills in Lowestoft. - Credit: Archant

7. What: Pleasurewood Hills reopening

Where: Leisure Way, Lowestoft, NR32 5DZ

When: From April 17

Cost: Visit the Pleasurewood Hills website for opening dates and prices, children up to 90cm free, pre-booking essential

This much-loved theme park is finally reopening this weekend and visitors can once again join mascot Woody Bear and the team to go on all their favourite rides.

The park boasts over 35 rides, shows and attractions, with the updated list of what is currently open on the website, which includes The Lighthouse, Wave Breaker and Cannonball Express.

Food outlets are takeaway only at the moment and safety measures include the regular cleaning of rides and touch points, social distancing markers across the park and masks are required in all queues and indoor areas unless exempt.