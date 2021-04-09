All the family attractions in Norfolk and Waveney reopening on April 12

Video

Published: 8:00 AM April 9, 2021 Updated: 8:17 AM April 9, 2021

Banham Zoo is one of the Norfolk outdoor attractions set to reopen on April 12. - Credit: Brittany Woodman

From zoos to theme parks, many outdoor family attractions in Norfolk and Waveney are set to reopen on April 12 as lockdown restrictions ease.

April 12

Africa Alive! in Kessingland and Banham Zoo (first five days for annual pass holders only, open to everyone else from April 17)

Amazona Zoo, Cromer

Beccles Lido (reopened in March)

BeWILDerwood, Hoveton

Bircham Windmill (gardens, bakery and flour shop only, windmill and bread baking from May 17)

Bishop's Boats Seal Trips, Blakeney

Bressingham Steam & Gardens - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2016

Bressingham Steam & Gardens (gardens reopened in March, trains and Gallopersr opening on April 14)

Broads Tours (reopened in March), Wroxham

Fairhaven Woodland and Water Garden (reopened in March), South Walsham

High Lodge at Thetford Forest - including Go Ape (reopened in March)

Horning Ferry Marina

Holkham (cycle hire, high ropes and adventure play area reopened in March, outdoor events start April 15)

Hoveton Hall Estate (reopened April 2)

Merrivale Model Village, Great Yarmouth

North Norfolk Railway

Oasis Camel Park, Halesworth

Pettitts Animal Adventure Park, Reedham

Richardson's Day Boats (reopened in March), Wroxham

Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure - Credit: Sonya Duncan

ROARR! Dinosaur Adventure, Lenwade

Sandringham Estate (gardens only, house from May 29)

Snettisham Park

Thrigby Hall Wildlife Gardens

Watatunga Wildlife Reserve, Tottenhill

Waveney River Centre (reopened in March), Beccles

Wroxham Barns (Junior Farm and Fun Park open weekends from April 17 and daily in school holidays)

April 14

Pensthorpe Natural Park

Great Yarmouth Pleasure Beach

All the fun of the fair at Great Yarmouth Pleasure Beach. Picture: James Bass - Credit: Eastern Daily Press © 2015

April 17

Southwold Maize Maze (weekends and play park only)

Pleasurewood Hills, Lowestoft

Under the latest step in the roadmap out of lockdown, outdoor attractions, pub gardens, self-contained accommodation, non-essential retail, salons, libraries and gyms can reopen from Monday.

- Most attractions require pre-booking so head to the websites to secure a slot.

- Please email louisa.baldwin@archant.co.uk to be added to this list.