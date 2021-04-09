News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
All the family attractions in Norfolk and Waveney reopening on April 12

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 8:00 AM April 9, 2021    Updated: 8:17 AM April 9, 2021
Banham Zoo is one of the Norfolk outdoor attractions set to reopen on April 12. - Credit: Brittany Woodman

From zoos to theme parks, many outdoor family attractions in Norfolk and Waveney are set to reopen on April 12 as lockdown restrictions ease. 

April 12 
Africa Alive! in Kessingland and Banham Zoo (first five days for annual pass holders only, open to everyone else from April 17) 
Amazona Zoo, Cromer
Beccles Lido (reopened in March) 
BeWILDerwood, Hoveton
Bircham Windmill (gardens, bakery and flour shop only, windmill and bread baking from May 17) 
Bishop's Boats Seal Trips, Blakeney

Bressingham Steam & Gardens (gardens reopened in March, trains and Gallopersr opening on April 14)
Broads Tours (reopened in March), Wroxham
Fairhaven Woodland and Water Garden (reopened in March), South Walsham
High Lodge at Thetford Forest - including Go Ape (reopened in March) 
Horning Ferry Marina 
Holkham (cycle hire, high ropes and adventure play area reopened in March, outdoor events start April 15) 
Hoveton Hall Estate (reopened April 2) 
Merrivale Model Village, Great Yarmouth
North Norfolk Railway 
Oasis Camel Park, Halesworth
Pettitts Animal Adventure Park, Reedham
Richardson's Day Boats (reopened in March), Wroxham

ROARR! Dinosaur Adventure, Lenwade
Sandringham Estate (gardens only, house from May 29) 
Snettisham Park
Thrigby Hall Wildlife Gardens
Watatunga Wildlife Reserve, Tottenhill
Waveney River Centre (reopened in March), Beccles
Wroxham Barns (Junior Farm and Fun Park open weekends from April 17 and daily in school holidays) 

April 14
Pensthorpe Natural Park
Great Yarmouth Pleasure Beach

April 17
Southwold Maize Maze (weekends and play park only) 
Pleasurewood Hills, Lowestoft

Under the latest step in the roadmap out of lockdown, outdoor attractions, pub gardens, self-contained accommodation, non-essential retail, salons, libraries and gyms can reopen from Monday. 

- Most attractions require pre-booking so head to the websites to secure a slot. 

