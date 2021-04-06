13 of the best pub gardens to visit in Norfolk

Published: 4:27 PM April 6, 2021

With pubs finally allowed to reopen outdoors as restrictions ease on April 12, here are some of the best beer gardens to visit in Norfolk.

1. The Bell at Marlingford

This charming countryside pub, located just outside Norwich, boasts a spacious garden with marquees put up to protect customers from any April showers as it reopens.

It also regularly hosts live music, with Norfolk party band NightTrain playing in the garden on April 16 and 24. You can book a table by messaging on its Facebook page.

2.The Ranworth Maltsters

This popular pub boast a large terrace and garden overlooking Malthouse Broad and to prepare for its reopening has had a heated undercover area built too.

From April 12, customers will be able to enjoy pub classics alongside food from Milson's Pizza Den, which has its own hut in the garden.

3. The Georgian Town House, Norwich

The Georgian Townhouse is set to reopen for walk-ins and bookings from April 12 and its garden is the perfect place to unwind from the hustle and bustle of the city.

There are plenty of benches and it is also very dog-friendly, with a Pooch Hooch filled with water.

4. Branford's Restaurant and Bar, Caister

The owners of Branford's Bar and Restaurant, located at the Old Hall Hotel, have invested in outdoor heaters and a marquee since lockdown restrictions were introduced and it has paid off.

The heated marquee is already fully booked for the Friday and Saturday in the two weeks after April 12, though seats in the beer garden are available on a first come, first served basis.

5. Kings Head, Letheringsett

The Kings Head, located just outside Holt, boasts a beautiful garden surrounded by parkland and rooms that are available to book from May 17.

There is also a marquee and food is available all day from The Shack outdoor serving hatch, with dishes including a barbecue chicken burger or lamb chops.

6. Burgh Hall, Burgh Castle

Burgh Hall boasts a family-friendly restaurant and a pool, which is now heated for those that fancy a dip.

The full menu will be available all day, with roast dinners also on offer on Sundays, and the pool reopens on April 30 and costs £5pp, with more information being announced soon on its Facebook page.

There are more than 30 benches in the garden, with five of these under a gazebo with table heaters for colder days.

7. Netherton Steakhouse, Long Stratton

The Netherton Steakhouse will welcome customers back to its south-facing beer garden from April 16 and it will be open from Fridays to Sundays until May 2, with wood-fired pizzas available and an outdoor bar.

It will then temporarily close until May 19 while a refurbishment is completed and improvements include a new al fresco dining space, with a new menu launching too.

8. The Green Dragon, Wymondham

The Green Dragon pub dates back to the 14th century and is in a beautiful building, located just a stone's throw from Wymondham Abbey.

It boasts a large beer garden, which is very well maintained, with plenty of benches and flowers.

When it reopens, there will be a reduced menu which you will be able to see on arrival on a blackboard.

9. Wheatacre White Lion

This pub, located near Beccles, is packed with rural charm and also boasts a bed and breakfast.

It has been serving takeaways during lockdown, but these have now finished so it can reopen outdoors on April 12, with ales, wines and plenty of crowd-pleasing dishes on offer.

10. King's Arms, Shouldham

This historic pub is a must-visit for beer drinkers and it was named the West Norfolk CAMRA Pub of the Year in 2016, 17, 18 and 20.

Set on Shouldham’s village green, it offers real ales served straight from the cask and a food menu packed with Norfolk produce.

There is a family-friendly atmosphere and seating undercover too for rainier days.

11. The Fur and Feather, Woodbastwick

The Fur and Feather is Woodforde’s brewery tap and once you’ve finished drinking award-winning beers in the garden you can buy some in the shop to take home.

It is also set to host The Big Dray Out beer and music festival on July 10, with some of the UK's best tribute acts.

12. The Rose and Crown, Snettisham

The Rose and Crown has won a whole host of awards and accolades, including being named Norfolk Dining Pub of the Year and Licensees of the Year for the whole of the UK, for landlady and landlord Jeanette and Anthony Goodrich, in the Good Pub Guide 2021.

From April 12 to May 17 it will be offering its garden menu, which includes platters, pub classics and puddings.

A new Beach Hut Bar has also been built so it is easier for customers to enjoy food and drink outdoors.

13. The Ferry House, Surlingham

Perfectly positioned on the bank of the River Yare, this child and dog friendly pub offers traditional pub dishes and stunning views.

It boasts plenty of outdoor seating and it also has moorings available for those arriving by boat.



