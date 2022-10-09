News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Car boot sale returning to country park after successful launch

Author Picture Icon

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 5:25 PM October 9, 2022
The Old Buckenham Country Park café reopens with a new menu. Owner Ben Devlin. 

Owner Ben Devlin is set to hold the second car boot sale at Old Buckenham Country Park - Credit: Brittany Woodman/Archant

Thrifty people who love to snap up a bargain are in for a treat after a car boot sale announced its second event at a Norfolk country park.

The car boot sale will take place once again at Old Buckenham Country Park, near Attleborough, on Saturday, October 22, following the success of last month's launch.

It will be held by the lake in the activity area and sellers are welcome from 6am, with pitches £5.

Buyers can then enter for free from 7am and there is plenty of free parking onsite.

Visitors will also be able to enjoy bacon rolls, sandwiches, teas and coffees from the café. 

Organisers have requested people to remove all waste once the car boot has finished.

Those interested in a pitch can call 01953 861466, message on social media or email info@oldbuckenhamcountrypark.com.

