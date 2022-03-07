Country park café overlooking lake reopens with new menu

The Old Buckenham Country Park café reopens with a new menu. Owner Ben Devlin. - Credit: Brittany Woodman/Archant

Things are heating up as the Old Buckenham Country Park café reopens for its 2022 season with new winter warmers and a grill menu.

The OB Café and the park reopened on March 4, and visitors will be able to come and visit until October 31.

The OB Café boasts a large outdoor seating area with a heated tent too. - Credit: Brittany Woodman/Archant

The café boasts a large decked outdoor seating area, which includes a heated tent, overlooking the lake.

The country park opened in 2019 when owner Ben Devlin got permission to build on the agricultural land, which he bought in 2016.

Alfie Devlin enjoys a roll from the OB Café. - Credit: Brittany Woodman/Archant

The menu includes fresh rolls, local pork pies, sausage rolls, homemade cakes and paninis.

New for 2022 are winter warmers such as chilli, soups and jacket potatoes, with a vegan menu too.

The café at Old Buckenham Country Park is popular with cyclists. - Credit: Brittany Woodman/Archant

From April 1 a grill menu will be available Thursday to Sunday, which will include burgers, steak sandwiches and loaded fries.

Mr Devlin, 39, said: "There is nowhere like this around and you can sit on the decking and watch the sunset.

A rocky road from the OB Café. - Credit: Brittany Woodman/Archant

"It is a unique place and like being on holiday."

Every Saturday, there is also a street food truck from 4pm to 8pm.

Mr Devlin, who used to run the nearby Ox and Plough pub with partner Kirsty Richards, has created a booming business which also boasts 150 camping pitches and 11 glamping pods and cabins.

Old Buckenham Country Park owner Ben Devlin and partner Kirsty Richards. - Credit: Brittany Woodman/Archant

He has just been granted planning permission for four more cabins.

There is also a wildlife trail and activities and he launched a hot air balloon festival there in 2021, which returns from August 12 to 14.

Mr Devlin added: "The country park has had great feedback from locals and we employ 25 members of staff.

Inside the OB Café, which has just reopened for 2022. - Credit: Brittany Woodman/Archant

"With Covid we did really well with staycations and we have just under 35 acres so people were able to spread out.

"We were recently announced as runner-up in the East of England Tourism Awards and that has given us publicity and people have reached out and said they are coming back again."

Customers are happy to have the OB Café back open. - Credit: Brittany Woodman/Archant

The café is open Monday 9am to 6pm, Tuesday to Saturday 9am to 10pm and Sunday 9am to 6pm.

Parking costs £2, which is a donation that goes towards helping the wildlife.