Country park café overlooking lake reopens with new menu
- Credit: Brittany Woodman/Archant
Things are heating up as the Old Buckenham Country Park café reopens for its 2022 season with new winter warmers and a grill menu.
The OB Café and the park reopened on March 4, and visitors will be able to come and visit until October 31.
The café boasts a large decked outdoor seating area, which includes a heated tent, overlooking the lake.
The country park opened in 2019 when owner Ben Devlin got permission to build on the agricultural land, which he bought in 2016.
The menu includes fresh rolls, local pork pies, sausage rolls, homemade cakes and paninis.
New for 2022 are winter warmers such as chilli, soups and jacket potatoes, with a vegan menu too.
From April 1 a grill menu will be available Thursday to Sunday, which will include burgers, steak sandwiches and loaded fries.
Most Read
- 1 Prince Harry's ex has baby with north Norfolk hotelier
- 2 Mother's warning after solicitor took own life amid perimenopause struggles
- 3 Obituary: 36-year-old who brought forward his wedding after diagnosis
- 4 Reunited Norfolk couple face further heartache following Ukraine escape
- 5 Family's final appeal to help save 'amazing father' with rare cancer
- 6 Village urges lower speed limits amid fears over traffic 'chaos'
- 7 Pub featured on Four in a Bed taken over by locals
- 8 Can Norfolk hang on to its holidaymakers?
- 9 Historic £24m farm estate to be sold for first time in 80 years
- 10 Road near Norwich Airport will partially close for four weeks from tomorrow
Mr Devlin, 39, said: "There is nowhere like this around and you can sit on the decking and watch the sunset.
"It is a unique place and like being on holiday."
Every Saturday, there is also a street food truck from 4pm to 8pm.
Mr Devlin, who used to run the nearby Ox and Plough pub with partner Kirsty Richards, has created a booming business which also boasts 150 camping pitches and 11 glamping pods and cabins.
He has just been granted planning permission for four more cabins.
There is also a wildlife trail and activities and he launched a hot air balloon festival there in 2021, which returns from August 12 to 14.
Mr Devlin added: "The country park has had great feedback from locals and we employ 25 members of staff.
"With Covid we did really well with staycations and we have just under 35 acres so people were able to spread out.
"We were recently announced as runner-up in the East of England Tourism Awards and that has given us publicity and people have reached out and said they are coming back again."
The café is open Monday 9am to 6pm, Tuesday to Saturday 9am to 10pm and Sunday 9am to 6pm.
Parking costs £2, which is a donation that goes towards helping the wildlife.