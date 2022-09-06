New car boot sale launching at Norfolk country park this September

Owner Ben Devlin is launching a car boot sale at Old Buckenham Country Park. - Credit: Brittany Woodman/Archant

Find hidden treasures and enjoy stunning surroundings at a new car boot sale launching in Norfolk.

It will take place at Old Buckenham Country Park, near Attleborough, on Saturday, September 17, with the aim to make it a monthly event from next year.

It will be by the lake in the activity area and sellers are welcome from 6am, with pitches £5.

Buyers can then enter for free from 7am and there is plenty of free parking onsite, with the event ending between midday at 2pm.

Refreshments will be available from the OB Café. - Credit: Brittany Woodman/Archant

Visitors will also be able to enjoy bacon rolls, sandwiches, teas and coffees from the café.

Ben Devlin, who opened the park in 2019, said: "There was a lot of demand for a car boot sale in the area after the Banham one closed in 2019.

"We have the space to do it and it works well for the quieter season for our camping.

"There has already been a lot of uptake and interest."

Those interested in a pitch can call 01953 861466, message on social media or email info@oldbuckenhamcountrypark.com