7 cheap or free things to do in Norfolk this weekend

Author Picture Icon

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 1:42 PM September 1, 2021   
North Norfolk Food & Drink festival. Picture: North Norfolk Food & Drink festival

The North Norfolk Food and Drink Festival is one of the great events happening this weekend. - Credit: North Norfolk Food & Drink festi

From the Lisa Angel Sample Sale to the North Norfolk Food and Drink Festival, here are some cheap or free things to do in Norfolk this weekend.

These are just some of the great events taking place across the county from September 4 to 5, 2021.

Robert Salewon and Michael Gyapong at Norwich's African and Caribbean Market, at The Forum

African and Caribbean Market organisers Robert Salewon and Michael Gyapong (L-R). - Credit: Michael Gyapong

1. African and Caribbean Market, Norwich 

Where: The Forum, Bethel Street, Millennium Plain, Norwich, NR2 1TF

When: September 3-4, 10am-5pm 

Price: Free 

Head to The Forum this weekend for a celebration of African and Caribbean culture, with a range of fantastic stalls selling everything from jewellery to homewares. 

On Saturday only, there will also be a street food market and performances from local musicians and dancers. 

Dersingham Open Gardens takes place this weekend. 

Dersingham Open Gardens takes place this weekend. - Credit: Supplied

2. Dersingham Open Gardens 2021, Dersingham

Where: Dersingham Village Centre and Hall, 83 Manor Road, Dersingham, PE31 6LN

When: September 4-5, 11am-5pm 

Price: £4 in advance from Dersingham Post Office or on the day from the Dersingham Village Centre and Hall (address above) for £5 where you can collect a guide, under-16s free but must be accompanied by an adult, dersinghamopengardens.co.uk

There will be 14 gardens open this year, with some old favourites and a few new entries.

St Nicholas Church will have a display of floral arrangements depicting the theme 'Together Again'.

Light refreshments will be served at the Village Centre from 10.30am on both days. 

A painting by Mike Thody, one of the artists to be featured at the Hempstead Arts Exhibition and Sale.

A painting by Mike Thody, one of the artists to be featured at the Hempstead Arts Exhibition and Sale. - Credit: Mike Thody

3. Hempstead Arts Exhibition and Sale, Hempstead

Where: Hempstead-by-Holt Village Hall, The Street, Hempstead, NR25 6TL

When: September 4-5, 10am-5pm 

Price: Free 

The eighth annual Hempstead Arts Exhibition and Sale will feature more than 120 exhibits from 25 talented local artists.

This includes a variety of different styles and media, ranging from fine paintings to photography, and all the works will be for sale at a maximum selling price of £250. 

The proceeds will be donated to All Saints Church in Hempstead.

The North Norfolk Food and Drink Festival at Holkham Hall 2019

The North Norfolk Food and Drink Festival at Holkham Hall in 2019. - Credit: Archant

4. North Norfolk Food and Drink Festival, Holkham 

Where: Holkham Estate, near Wells, NR23 1AB (sat-nav: NR23 1RH)

When: September 4-5, 10am-4pm 

Price: Free entry, car parking £5, dogs on leads welcome 

The North Norfolk Food and Drink Festival is back after a year's break in Holkham's walled garden. 

The event will feature around 50 local producers, with everything from bread to brownies on offer, food stalls and a bar.

The Cookery Theatre will host some fantastic Norfolk chefs, including plant-based cook Sara Matthews and Jordan Bayes from The Chequers Inn at Thornham.

Lisa Angel shop opens in Intu Chapelfield. Lisa pictured in the new shop.Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Lisa Angel inside the Chantry Place shop in Norwich. - Credit: Archant

5. Lisa Angel Sample Sale, Rackheath

Where: Rackheath Village Hall, Green Lane West, Rackheath, NR13 6LT

When: September 3-5, book a half hour arrival time slot - Friday: 10am-7.30pm, Saturday: 10am-4pm, Sunday: 12pm-2.30pm 

Price: £5 (this will be deducted from anything purchased on the day), pre-booking essential ticketsource.co.uk/lisa-angel-clearance

Norwich-based company Lisa Angel is running a huge sample and clearance sale, with jewellery and homewares at bargain prices.

The business has two shops located in the Norwich Lanes and in Chantry Place shopping centre and it also delivers worldwide through its website.

There will be a range of competitions at the Cantley Flower Show. 

There will be a range of competitions at the Cantley Flower Show. - Credit: Tim Drew

6. Cantley Flower Show, Cantley

Where: Cantley Village Hall, Cantley, NR13 3JG

When: September 4, opens to the public from 2pm (entries can be made from 9.15am-10.30am)

Price: Adults: 30p, children: 10p (includes lucky number ticket) 

Head to this traditional village show at the weekend, with competitions for flowers, fruit, vegetables, cookery, photography and handicraft, with children's categories too.

There will also be a raffle, tombola and refreshments and you can find out more and see all the classes at cantley.org/flowershow.

The Hippodrome Circus' Summer Circus and Water Spectacular features the Wheel of Death. 

The Hippodrome Circus' Summer Circus and Water Spectacular features the Wheel of Death. - Credit: Hippodrome Circus

7. Summer Circus and Water Spectacular 

Where: Hippodrome Circus, St George's Road, Great Yarmouth, NR30 2EU

When: Until September 19, various times 

Price: Adults: from £21, children (under-14): from £13, over-60s: from £18, hippodromecircus.co.uk/summer or call the box office on 01493 738877

The Hippodrome Circus' famous summer show returned in July and there is now just a few weeks left to see it.

It is hosted by Jack Jay and comedian Johnny Mac, who bring together top circus talent, including mesmerizing jugglers, mind-bending contortionists and the Motorbike Globe Riders on the jaw-dropping Wheel of Death. 

