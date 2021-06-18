Video
7 of the best indoor activities in Norfolk
From soft play to crazy golf, here are some of the best indoor activities to enjoy in Norfolk whatever the weather.
1. Bowling House, Norwich
This retro bowling alley, which is a popular choice for families, features skittles on strings and vintage cinema seats at the top of the lanes.
It also offers fantastic food, with the menu revamped last year ahead of its reopening after the first lockdown, and the options include small plates, burgers and children's meals, with top-notch cocktails for grown-ups and karaoke booths too.
Book at bowlinghouse.co.uk
2. Windmill Adventure Golf, Great Yarmouth
This unique 12-hole crazy golf course, located along the seafront, has been built inside the historic Windmill Theatre building.
It can be enjoyed come rain or shine and it features themed settings and a fantastic collection of cinema and theatre memorabilia.
See the latest opening times on the 'Windmill Adventure Golf - Great Yarmouth' Facebook page.
3. History Mystery Escape Rooms, Norwich and Blickling
Experience true stories from history inside fascinating old buildings and spaces as you solve clues to escape in an hour.
The Secrets of the Tunnels game takes place below The Shoebox Community Hub, in the former home of KindaKafe, in Castle Meadow in Norwich, where you will dig up the city's subterranean history and legends in a genuine medieval street.
The Queenmaker game runs inside Blickling Church and your challenge is to get your daughter Anne Boleyn, who is thought to have been born in a manor house where Blickling Hall now stands, up the altar to marry Henry VIII.
Book at historymystery.games, with History Mystery's other two games at the Museum of Norwich restarting in the summer.
4. Jump Warehouse, Diss and Great Yarmouth
Jump Warehouse opened at the former Monsters site in Diss in May 2021 and the new owner has kept the soft play, with wavy slides and climbing frames, and added a 34-bed trampoline park.
An Imagination Village and Sensory Room will also open soon and there is a second branch of Jump Warehouse in Great Yarmouth.
Booking a session online is essential at jumpwarehouse.co.uk and party packages are also available.
5. Boom: Battle Bar, Norwich
This multi-activity bar opened in Norwich's Castle Quarter in summer 2020 and there is something for all ages.
The games on offer include axe-throwing, 'crazier' golf, electric darts, shuffleboard, beer pong and Skee-Ball and the bar serves a range of drinks and tasty street food.
You can book at boombattlebar.co.uk/norwich
6. SEA LIFE, Great Yarmouth and Hunstanton
A great spot for rainy days, there are two aquariums in Norfolk, where all the family can meet sharks, penguins, sea turtles and much more.
Highlights include the Jelly Invaders zone in Great Yarmouth, with enchanting jellyfish under multi-coloured lights, and the Seal Rescue Centre and Hospital in Hunstanton.
At both sites, an immersive trail featuring CBeebies' Octonauts is running until July 11.
Book tickets for both locations at visitsealife.com
7. The Wonder Wood, Watton
The Wonder Wood offers indoor adventure play for children up to 12, with cottages to play in, climbing frames to scale and netting to crawl up and it runs messy play sessions with arts and crafts too.
There is also a laser tag and virtual reality room, which is available for exclusive hire, and new group Tots Time runs on Fridays for children aged up to four.
Visit 'The Wonder Wood' Facebook page for all the latest updates and call 01953 889008 to book.