Bounce is back as new trampoline park opens in town

Published: 2:43 PM May 17, 2021 Updated: 4:20 PM May 17, 2021

A new trampoline park was bouncing as happy children and parents enjoyed being able to meet and play together indoors at last.

Families were queuing outside Jump Warehouse, which officially opened in Diss on Monday, May 17.

Owner John Wilson took over the former Monsters soft play area last year, after it was closed by its former owners.

Now, after a renovation project including the building of a new café and 34-bed trampoline court, Mr Wilson has transformed the site.

Chloe Ghosh-Cannell with her two-year-old son Oakley. - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

At the site's relaunch on Monday, Mr Wilson said he was feeling optimistic and was looking forward to their first busy weekend.

“It’s surreal for all of us,” he said. “We are very excited and there has been a lot of positive feedback from local people.

“It has been a labour of love. If you look around and see the standard of finish and what we are trying to create - which is an environment where adults can come and get a sense of enjoyment as well as their children - I think that has been achieved.”

Emma Owen and Lou Wallace managers at Jump Warehouse in Diss. - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

Jump Warehouse, which also has a site in Great Yarmouth, is restricted to 40 children until at least June 21.

In June, Mr Wilson said they would also be able to open their new sensory room and imagination village.

Waiting outside with her excited two-year-old son, Chloe Ghosh-Cannell said she was also looking forward to meeting with her friend.

Families enjoying Jump Warehouse in Diss - it officially opened on May 17. - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

The 34-year-old said: “We are just meeting up with some friends who we have not seen since last year. We made a booking together. It’s nice to be a bit sociable again.

“I live around the corner, so it’s lovely that this has reopened. Oakley is only two, so I'm glad they have kept the soft play and hopefully he will enjoy the trampolines as well.

“We were really disappointed when Monsters closed but most parents in Diss have been waiting eagerly for it to reopen.”

Jump Warehouse has officially opened in Diss, along with its new cafe for parent's to enjoy. - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

Other trampolining attractions will be bouncing back into life after lockdown later this week including High Altitude in Norwich and Gravity Norwich on Riverside which are both set to reopen on May 20.

Other family attractions allowed to reopen include play areas, including soft play centres and inflatable parks.

Bananas Soft Play at Long Stratton welcomed children back into its three-story jungle play frame on Monday though customers were advised to book a slot via South Norfolk Council’s website.

Mum of two Deborah Leigh said: “My children are so excited. It’s such a lovely play area for them to burn off some energy, while I have a coffee and a chat with friends. We’ve all really missed it.”

Popular dinosaur-themed park, Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure in Lenwade, has reopened its award winning Dinomite Indoor Adventure Play Area with five one-hour sessions each day, available on a first come first served basis.

Each session allows a maximum of 120 guests, with a 30-minute-long deep cleaning break in between the sessions.

Continuing Covid safety procedures include guests checking in before entry, using the NHS test and trace measures, sanitising hands and over-11s required to wear a face mask, unless exempt for medical reasons.

The hugely popular Wroxham Barns Junior Farm and Fun Park have also reopened with youngsters able to get up close to animals once again.

Other popular indoor play attractions to have reopened include The Playbarn in Poringland and Hulabaloos in Wymondham, while Farmer Fred’s Play Barn in Heacham will be welcoming back delighted youngsters from May 19.