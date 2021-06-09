News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Families invited to new CBeebies trail at Norfolk Sea Life sites

Emily Thomson

Published: 3:58 PM June 9, 2021   
Families are invited to join the explorers from CBeebies’ Octonauts on a new deep-sea adventure at Norfolk Sea Life sites this summer. - Credit: Archant

Families are invited to join the explorers from CBeebies’ Octonauts on a new deep-sea adventure at Norfolk Sea Life sites this summer. 

An immersive trail featuring featuring CBeebies’ Octonauts will take families on a journey filled with weird and wonderful activities, through interactive learning and play. 

It will be held at sites across the UK including in Norfolk at Great Yarmouth and Hunstanton Sea Life Aquarium from June 12 to July 11.  

Young recruits will begin their mission as soon as they arrive, acting as captain for the day.  

Guests will scour the site to search for Captain Barnacles, who has gone missing after an undersea storm swept him away as he checked up on local coral.   

The new captains will collect clues to locate Barnacles, all while learning about ocean dwelling creatures, including turtles, sharks, octopuses, rays and penguins.

For those looking for some extra fun and learning during their visit, creature cards with facts and activities will be available via the SEA LIFE website.  

Octonauts runs at Sea Life sites nationwide until September 5 with prices starting at £9.95.



