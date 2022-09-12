These Norfolk attractions are closing for the Queen's funeral

Live

Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure is one of the Norfolk attractions closing for the Queen's funeral. - Credit: Supplied

From farms to museums, these popular attractions across Norfolk are closing on the day of the Queen's funeral.

The date of the funeral has been confirmed as Monday, September 19, and it will take place at Westminster Abbey at 11am.

It has also been declared a bank holiday and schools across the country will be closed, with many employers closing their offices for the day too as millions of mourners commemorate her life.

Thousands of heartfelt tributes to the Queen have been laid in front of Norwich Gates at the Sandringham Estate - Credit: Chris Bishop

These are the attractions that have announced their closure on September 19 so far:

1. Strumpshaw Steam Museum, Strumpshaw

This museum is normally open on Sundays and bank holidays from Easter until the first week of October, but as a "mark of respect" it will not be open on September 19.

2. Wroxham Barns, Hoveton

Family attraction Wroxham Barns will be closed so its team and visitors can "pay their respects and take some time to reflect".

During term time, the Junior Farm is open all week and the Fun Park just at weekends.

3. Pensthorpe Natural Park, Pensthorpe

This 700-acre nature reserve and woodland conservation park, near Fakenham, will close as a "mark of respect to Queen Elizabeth II' on September 19.

4. Banham Zoo, Banham

Banham Zoological Gardens and its sister Suffolk zoo Africa Alive will both close on the day of the funeral.

5. Pettitts Animal Adventure Park, Reedham

This family adventure park in the heart of the Norfolk Broads will close on September 19.

6. Amazona Zoo, Cromer

This popular zoo in Cromer is closed on September 19 as "a mark of respect".

7. SeaLife Centre, Great Yarmouth and Hunstanton

Both Norfolk branches of the SeaLife Centre will shut for the day so their employees and guests can pay their respects.

8. Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure, Lenwade

This family attraction will be shut for the funeral and advance tickets have gone off sale online.

This list will be updated regularly over the next week.