Eastern Daily Press > News

New King confirms day of funeral will be public holiday

Owen Sennitt

Published: 11:29 AM September 10, 2022
Updated: 12:06 PM September 10, 2022
HM the Queen officially opened the Village Hall at Thornham. Picture: Ian Burt

The new monarch has confirmed there will be a Bank Holiday when the Queen's funeral takes place later this month - Credit: IAN BURT

King Charles III has confirmed that the day of the Queen's state funeral will be a Bank Holiday.

The order was approved during the new monarch's proclamation ceremony at St James's Palace in London on Saturday (September 10).

The King addressed members of the public gathered outside the Royal residence to hear his declaration.

It is currently unknown what day the state funeral will take place but it is likely it will be on Monday, September 19.

Lord President of the Council Penny Mordaunt asked the new monarch during his proclamation if the day of the funeral was to be declared a Bank Holiday to which Charles answered “Approved”.

It is expected the funeral will take place at Westminster Abbey in central London. 


The Queen
Norfolk
Suffolk
London

