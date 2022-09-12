Will places of work and schools be open on the day of the Queen's funeral?

The Queen's funeral will take place on Monday (September 19) - Credit: PA

The Queen will be laid to rest in a week's time with millions of mourners set to commemorate her life.

The late monarch's funeral will take place on Monday, September 19, at Westminster Abbey in London at 11am.

After King Charles III formally declared the day to be a bank holiday, here's everything you need to know.

Does the bank holiday mean people can have a day off work?

Despite the Queen's funeral being declared by the King as a bank holiday, employers have no legal requirement to give staff the day off.

In an online announcement, the government confirmed the bank holiday would operate in the same way as other bank holidays.

This means that there is no statutory entitlement to time off but employers may include the day as part of a worker's leave entitlement.

According to the announcement, the government "cannot interfere" in existing contractual arrangements between employers and workers.

If people have to work on the day of the Queen's funeral, can they take a day in lieu?

This is a matter for discussion between the employer and employee.

Employers could choose to offer staff another day's holiday but the government has not issued any guidance on this.

If people have to work on the day of the funeral – will they be paid extra?

Employers may decide to pay staff extra for working on bank holidays but there are currently no statutory rules regarding extra pay on bank holidays.

If an individual has annual leave booked for the day of the funeral – will they be able to reclaim this leave?

This is a matter for discussion between the employer and employee.

Is this an official bank holiday, or does it have a special status?

This bank holiday is official and applies in the same way as all others.

It applies across all parts of the UK.

Was King George VI’s funeral a national holiday?

No, King George VI’s funeral was not a bank holiday, but the government wants to help give as many people as possible the opportunity on the day of the state funeral to mark Her Majesty’s passing and commemorate her reign.

Will there be a bank holiday for the coronation of King Charles III?

No decision has yet been made. A decision will be made nearer the time.

Will the bank holiday to mark Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral be an annual holiday?

The government confirmed there are no current plans for an annual holiday.

A monarch's funeral is not traditionally even a bank holiday but the government has marked the Queen's funeral as a bank holiday to give as many people as possible the chance to mark Her Majesty's passing.

Will schools be closed on the day of the bank holiday?

Schools will shut their doors on September 19 to allow staff and students to pay their respects to Her Majesty.

The government's memo states: "We are not asking schools to remain open on the day of the bank holiday."

Some schools could remain open at a limited capacity but the government does not require this.

Will rail and postal strikes still go ahead during the period of national mourning?

Planned strikes by rail and postal workers have been called off as a result of the Queen’s death.

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union were due to walk out on September 15 and 17 in a long-running dispute over pay, jobs and conditions.

Its general secretary Mick Lynch said: “RMT joins the whole nation in paying its respects to Queen Elizabeth.

“The planned railway strike action on September 15 and 17 is suspended.

“We express our deepest condolences to her family, friends and the country.”