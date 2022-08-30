Video
9 major events to look forward to in Norfolk this September
From a West End smash-hit show to music and food festivals, there is lots to look forward to in Norfolk this September.
1. Les Misérables, Norwich
When: August 31-September 24
Where: Norwich Theatre Royal, Theatre Street, Norwich, NR2 1RL
Price: From £46, Norwich Theatre website, box office or call 01603 630000
Cameron Mackintosh’s acclaimed production has been running in London since 1985 and it comes to Norwich for a second time after its run in 2020 was cut short due to Covid.
It is set in 19th-century France in the aftermath of the French revolution and features songs including Bring Him Home, One Day More and Do You Hear the People Sing?
2. Sundown Festival, New Costessey
When: September 2-4
Where: Norfolk Showground, Dereham Road, New Costessey, NR5 0TT
Price: Day tickets: £60-£65, weekend no camping: £110, weekend camping: £180, Sundown Festival website (all plus fees)
Chart-topping acts are heading to the Norfolk Showground for Sundown Festival, with headliners AJ Tracey on Saturday and Sean Paul on Sunday.
You can also buy a VIP add-on with a dedicated area featuring chill out spaces and exclusive DJ sets.
3. North Norfolk Food and Drink Festival, Holkham
When: September 3-4, 10am-4pm
Where: Walled Garden, Holkham Hall, Wells-next-the-Sea, NR23 1AB
Cost: Free entry, parking £5 per car (have card ready when entering gate)
This is a must-visit event for foodies and there will be around 65 local producers there, offering everything from cheese to cakes, with drinks for sale too.
The Arthur Howell Cookery Theatre runs on both days and will have a jam-packed programme of chef demonstrations.
4. Foodies Festival, Norwich
When: September 9: 12noon-9pm, September 10: 11am-9pm, September 11: 11am-8pm
Where: Earlham Park, Norwich, NR4 7TQ
Price: Early bird day tickets start at £18 for adults, £16 for students and over 60s, £6 for ages 12-16 and £3 for ages 6-12 with under 5s free, weekend tickets also available, Foodies Festival website
This touring food and drink extravaganza is heading to Norwich for the first time and it will include demonstrations from top chefs, more than 150 artisan producers and street food vendors.
Music is also a big part of the event with headliners Liberty X and S Club Allstars on Friday, Sophie Ellis-Bextor on Saturday and Scouting for Girls on Sunday.
5. Norfolk Heritage Open Days
When: September 9-18
Where: Locations across Norfolk
Price: Free, some events need to be pre-booked on the Norfolk Heritage Open Days website
England's largest festival of culture and heritage returns this September, with more than 250 free events running in Norfolk and the programme is coordinated by The Forum in Norwich.
You can expect events exploring the county’s boating past, monks inventing stinky cheese and champagne and First World War airships.
6. Sandringham Game and Country Fair, Sandringham
When: September 10-11, 10am-6pm
Where: Sandringham Estate, Sandringham, PE35 6EN
Price: Advance day ticket- adults (16+): £14, over 65s: £13.50, child (5-15): £5 - on the day £16/£15/£6 respectively, free parking, Living Heritage Country Shows website
There is something for all ages to enjoy at this fair packed with countryside pursuits, food and family entertainment.
Highlights include the Horse Boarders and The Stannage International Stunt Team in the main ring and the chainsaw carving area with an auction on Sunday.
7. Out There Festival, Great Yarmouth
When: September 16-18
Where: St George’s Park, The Drill House, Regent Road, Trafalgar Road, Marine Parade and some secret locations in Great Yarmouth
Price: Free
The Out There International Festival of Circus and Outdoor Arts is returning to the streets of Great Yarmouth and will include the popular Saturday night street procession.
The festival will feature circus, comedy and much more, with a family-friendly atmosphere and more than a fair dose of seaside silliness.
8. Sausage and Cider Festival, Norwich
When: September 24, sessions 12noon-5pm or 6pm-11pm
Where: St Andrew's Hall, Norwich, NR3 1AU
Price: From £12.50 (plus booking fee), Sausage and Cider Fest website
This festival is returning to Norwich by popular demand and there will be three sausage stalls offering lots of different flavours - from pork and jalapeno to a Bratwurst with curry ketchup.
There will be a range of ciders alongside beer, prosecco, wine and soft drinks and live music, including local performers and some of UK's best tribute acts.
9. NorCon, New Costessey
When: September 24: 10.30am-5pm, September 25: 10.30am-4pm, early entry tickets available from 9.30am
Where: Norfolk Showground, Dereham Road, New Costessey, NR5 0TT
Price: Day tickets - adults (14+): from £15, child (6-13): from £9, under 5s free and don't need a ticket, weekend passes available, NorCon website - no tickets will be available on the door
The Norfolk Film, TV and Comic Con is back for 2022 and will feature displays, exhibits, celebrities, talks and traders selling everything from clothing to bespoke cosplay accessories.
Among the famous faces appearing in 2022 include Nigel Planer, who played Neil in BBC comedy The Young Ones, and Doctor Who and Holby City star Paul McGann.