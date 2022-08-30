9 major events to look forward to in Norfolk this September

Video

The Foodies Festival is coming to Norwich. - Credit: Supplied by Foodies Festival

From a West End smash-hit show to music and food festivals, there is lots to look forward to in Norfolk this September.

Les Misérables is coming to Norwich Theatre Royal. - Credit: Danny Kaan

1. Les Misérables, Norwich

When: August 31-September 24

Where: Norwich Theatre Royal, Theatre Street, Norwich, NR2 1RL

Price: From £46, Norwich Theatre website, box office or call 01603 630000

Cameron Mackintosh’s acclaimed production has been running in London since 1985 and it comes to Norwich for a second time after its run in 2020 was cut short due to Covid.

It is set in 19th-century France in the aftermath of the French revolution and features songs including Bring Him Home, One Day More and Do You Hear the People Sing?

Festival goers enjoying the Sundown Festival. From ,left, Chloe Manning, Trinity Chatten-Berry, Hannah Whiting, Mia Pickard, and Eve Mortland. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

2. Sundown Festival, New Costessey

When: September 2-4

Where: Norfolk Showground, Dereham Road, New Costessey, NR5 0TT

Price: Day tickets: £60-£65, weekend no camping: £110, weekend camping: £180, Sundown Festival website (all plus fees)

Chart-topping acts are heading to the Norfolk Showground for Sundown Festival, with headliners AJ Tracey on Saturday and Sean Paul on Sunday.

You can also buy a VIP add-on with a dedicated area featuring chill out spaces and exclusive DJ sets.

The North Norfolk Food and Drink Festival returns this September. - Credit: Pete Naylor

3. North Norfolk Food and Drink Festival, Holkham

When: September 3-4, 10am-4pm

Where: Walled Garden, Holkham Hall, Wells-next-the-Sea, NR23 1AB

Cost: Free entry, parking £5 per car (have card ready when entering gate)

This is a must-visit event for foodies and there will be around 65 local producers there, offering everything from cheese to cakes, with drinks for sale too.

The Arthur Howell Cookery Theatre runs on both days and will have a jam-packed programme of chef demonstrations.

The Foodies Festival is coming to Earlham Park in Norwich. - Credit: Supplied by Foodies Festival

4. Foodies Festival, Norwich

When: September 9: 12noon-9pm, September 10: 11am-9pm, September 11: 11am-8pm

Where: Earlham Park, Norwich, NR4 7TQ

Price: Early bird day tickets start at £18 for adults, £16 for students and over 60s, £6 for ages 12-16 and £3 for ages 6-12 with under 5s free, weekend tickets also available, Foodies Festival website

This touring food and drink extravaganza is heading to Norwich for the first time and it will include demonstrations from top chefs, more than 150 artisan producers and street food vendors.

Music is also a big part of the event with headliners Liberty X and S Club Allstars on Friday, Sophie Ellis-Bextor on Saturday and Scouting for Girls on Sunday.

The Forum staff at the brochure launch for Norfolk Heritage Open Days 2022. - Credit: Keiron Tovell

5. Norfolk Heritage Open Days

When: September 9-18

Where: Locations across Norfolk

Price: Free, some events need to be pre-booked on the Norfolk Heritage Open Days website

England's largest festival of culture and heritage returns this September, with more than 250 free events running in Norfolk and the programme is coordinated by The Forum in Norwich.

You can expect events exploring the county’s boating past, monks inventing stinky cheese and champagne and First World War airships.

Horse boarding was one of the spectacular main ring displays at the Sandringham Game and Country Fair Picture: Chris Bishop - Credit: Archant

6. Sandringham Game and Country Fair, Sandringham

When: September 10-11, 10am-6pm

Where: Sandringham Estate, Sandringham, PE35 6EN

Price: Advance day ticket- adults (16+): £14, over 65s: £13.50, child (5-15): £5 - on the day £16/£15/£6 respectively, free parking, Living Heritage Country Shows website

There is something for all ages to enjoy at this fair packed with countryside pursuits, food and family entertainment.

Highlights include the Horse Boarders and The Stannage International Stunt Team in the main ring and the chainsaw carving area with an auction on Sunday.

Les Commando Percus will perform Silence as they lead the Saturday parade - Credit: Veronique Balege

7. Out There Festival, Great Yarmouth

When: September 16-18

Where: St George’s Park, The Drill House, Regent Road, Trafalgar Road, Marine Parade and some secret locations in Great Yarmouth

Price: Free

The Out There International Festival of Circus and Outdoor Arts is returning to the streets of Great Yarmouth and will include the popular Saturday night street procession.

The festival will feature circus, comedy and much more, with a family-friendly atmosphere and more than a fair dose of seaside silliness.

From left to right, Kerry Lyme and Christopher Raynor with Ross Cook and Wendy Raynor, enjoying the Sausage and Cider Fest. - Credit: Neil Didsbury

8. Sausage and Cider Festival, Norwich

When: September 24, sessions 12noon-5pm or 6pm-11pm

Where: St Andrew's Hall, Norwich, NR3 1AU

Price: From £12.50 (plus booking fee), Sausage and Cider Fest website

This festival is returning to Norwich by popular demand and there will be three sausage stalls offering lots of different flavours - from pork and jalapeno to a Bratwurst with curry ketchup.

There will be a range of ciders alongside beer, prosecco, wine and soft drinks and live music, including local performers and some of UK's best tribute acts.

Nor-Con at Norfolk Showground. Left to right, James Sutton as the 12th Dr Who, Nathan Ward as the 10th Dr Who, Martin Curtis as a Ghostbuster and Michael Chapman as the 4th Dr Who. Picture: ANTONY KELLY - Credit: Archant

9. NorCon, New Costessey

When: September 24: 10.30am-5pm, September 25: 10.30am-4pm, early entry tickets available from 9.30am

Where: Norfolk Showground, Dereham Road, New Costessey, NR5 0TT

Price: Day tickets - adults (14+): from £15, child (6-13): from £9, under 5s free and don't need a ticket, weekend passes available, NorCon website - no tickets will be available on the door

The Norfolk Film, TV and Comic Con is back for 2022 and will feature displays, exhibits, celebrities, talks and traders selling everything from clothing to bespoke cosplay accessories.

Among the famous faces appearing in 2022 include Nigel Planer, who played Neil in BBC comedy The Young Ones, and Doctor Who and Holby City star Paul McGann.