Huge food and drink festival with free entry returning to north Norfolk

Author Picture Icon

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 10:15 AM August 20, 2022
The North Norfolk Food and Drink Festival returns this September. 

From craft beer to cheese, the North Norfolk Food and Drink Festival will return bigger and better this September.

Here is all you need to know ahead of this year's event:

What is the location and what are the dates and timings?

The North Norfolk Food and Drink Festival 2022 will take place over the weekend of September 3 and 4 in the Walled Garden at the Holkham Estate from 10am until 4pm on both days. 

How much is entry and do I have to pay to park?

There is free entry into the festival with parking available at £5 per vehicle. 

There will be both new and familiar names at the festival. 

What can I expect at the event?

More than 10,000 visitors attend the festival each year and there will be around 65 local producers offering artisan food and drink, including craft beers, cheeses, fresh sourdough bread, cakes and wines.

Expect to see new names such as the Norfolk Doggy Deli alongside well known favourites like Candi’s Chutney, Walsingham Farms Shop and Nortons Dairy.

The Arthur Howell Cookery Theatre, hosted by Andy Newman, runs on both days and has a packed programme of chef demonstrations.

This will include Michael Chamberlain, head chef at the Holkham Estate’s Victoria Inn, who will cook with venison and Fran Hartshorne from the White Horse at Brancaster Staithe who will use seafood to create something special.

Chris Coubrough, festival chair, said: ‘We are delighted how everything is coming together and we are hopeful of a really great festival.

"It is very much a family-friendly event, with storytelling for children and plenty of live music."

The North Norfolk Food and Drink Festival at Holkham Hall 2019. Picture: NEIL PERRY

Who organises the festival? 

The festival is run by local foodies who all volunteer their services.

Are dogs allowed at the event?

Dogs are welcome at the North Norfolk Food and Drink Festival. 

What else is there to do at the Holkham Estate?

Facilities and attractions at the hall, an 18th century Palladian style house, are also available including shops, bike hire, a high ropes course and a café.

There are many lovely Estate walks and Holkham Beach is regularly voted one of the best in the country.

